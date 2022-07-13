Anushka Sen is all set to host a chat show named Not Just A Chat Show. The actress, who has a massive fan following on social media, recently opened up about her experience of hosting a chat show in an interview with India Forums. She also revealed how her show going to be different from all the other ones.
Anushka Sen Turns Host For New Talk Show Named Not Just A Chat Show; Krystle D'souza To Appear As First Guest
The list of guests to appear on the show includes actress Krystle D'souza, Master Chef winner Shipra Khanna, aesthetic physician Dr. Monica Jacob, and a lot more. Anushka was expressed her excitement about doing the show and said, “I am going to be a host and the best part is that it is a candid show and it is not at all scripted, not the usual questions that we ask. The questions I am going to ask here are those questions that people actually want to know which is why I feel people are going to really like the show.''
She further added, ''The best part about the show is that we are not just getting only actors on the show. We have master chef winner Shipra Khanna coming in, we have an aesthetic physician Dr. Monica Jacob and a lot more people coming in and I am really looking forward to interviewing them.''
The first guest to feature on Anushka’s show is none other than actress Krystle D'souza. The popular actress also spoke with the portal about her experience and said, ''I feel like it is way more than just a chat show because by the time the chat show begins all the revelations are already made.'' Sen then chimed in and added that she is excited to have started off with Krystle as she has amazing energy and that they both had sev puri as well.
Anushka's new venture is tentatively scheduled to go on air by the end of July on Zee Cafe studio.
- Tejasswi Prakash, Shehnaaz Gill & Anushka Sen Make It To 'Most Handsome And Beautiful In The World 2022'
- Anushka Sen To Make Her Korean Debut: Can’t Wait For My Korean Fans To See Me Immerse Myself In Their Culture
- Baalveer Fame Anushka Sen Says Being A Social Media Influencer Has Helped Her Break The Child Actor Image
- International Iconic Awards 2021 Winners List: Debattama Saha, Anushka Sen, Akshit & Others Win Big
- Karanvir Sharma & Debattama Saha Win Big At Universal India Awards 2021
- Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Fans React To Anushka Sen's Elimination; Impressed With Vishal & Rahul For Guiding Her
- Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 August 29 Highlights: Anushka Sen Gets Eliminated From The Rohit Shetty Show
- Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 August 28 Highlights: Rahul, Shweta, Sana & VIshal Saved From The Eliminations
- Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 August 21 Highlights: Rohit Shetty Announces Double Elimination, Divyanka-Varun Impress
- Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 August 15 Highlights: Mahek Chahal Gets Eliminated From The Rohit Shetty Show
- Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 August 14 Highlights: Nikki Tamboli Disappoints Rohit Shetty Yet Again
- Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 August 7 Highlights: Nikki Tamboli Disappoints Rohit Shetty By Aborting Stunt