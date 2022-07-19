Splitsvilla 12 fame, actress Aradhana Sharma recently made her big screen debut with the film Judaa Hoke Bhi. Directed by Vikram Bhatt, the film also stars Akshay Oberoi, Aindrita Ray and Meherzan Mazda in pivotal roles. coming back to Aradhana, the actress is playing a small yet interesting character in the film.
Aradhana Sharma On Her Big Screen Debut With Judaa Hoke Bhi: I Couldn't Have Been More Grateful
Aradhana Sharma recently shared some glimpses of her scenes from the film Judaa Hoke Bhi on her Instagram handle. She captioned the post as, "It's the little things in life that count. Cinema has always been something that I was passionate about, and watching myself on the big screen for the very first time was like a dream come true. I am so overwhelmed to share with you this amazing project that I am a small part of #judahokebhi. I couldn't have been more grateful! This is just the first step, and there's much more to achieve. Extending a heartfelt gratitude to @vikrampbhatt sir for making this dream come true and inspiring me to keep working hard. Thank you @paragchadha & @bribewithtalentcasting for this amazing opportunity.
Thankyou mamma, di and papa for always being there for me."
She also had a candid conversation with ETimes TV, in which she opened up about her experience of working with director Vikram Bhatt. Aradhana Sharma said that working with Vikram was an amazing experience for her. She is also looking forward to working with him in the future.
Talking about Aradhana Sharma, after gaining fame with her appearance in Splitsvilla 12 as a contestant, the actress featured in shows such as Aladdin- Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Spy Bahu, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and many others. She is currently seen in the show Channa Mereya which stars Karan Wahi and Niyati Fatnani in the lead roles.
