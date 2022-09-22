Archana Puran Singh, Jaaved Jaafery And Bhakhtyar Irani Mourn The Demise Of Raju Srivastava

Raju Srivastava (Raju Srivastav) passed away today after battling for his life for the past 41 days. The ace comedian will be dearly missed by his family, friends, fans and well-wishers. Many celebs took to their social media accounts to offer their condolences as the family grieve the loss.

Archana Puran Singh penned a heartfelt note and reminisced about working with him a week before he fell ill. it must be noted that the late comedian Raju Srivastava worked briefly in India’s Laughter Challenge in which Archana was the judge.

The actress recollected her experience and wrote, “Raju, a powerhouse of talent, a trend sertter, a warm and empathetic colleague. You made me laugh with your delightful 'Gajodhar' and heartland humour. Today as I mourn the loss of the lovely human being Raju was, I also remember and celebrate his amazing achievements and laurels and recall working with him just a week before he fell ill.”

She also shared the last words they exchanged on the stage of the Sony TV show. “His words to me, as we stood on the stage of India's Laughter Champion, still ring in my ears: 'Archanji I am happy right here… on the stage of comedy. This is my home. I want my every day to pass here... I don't feel like being anywhere else.’”

Jaaved Jaaferi, on the other hand, told TOI, “I knew Raju because when he started off his career, he was doing small stage shows. At that point I was impressed. He was a simple guy, but his humour was very earthy, very Indian rooted, coming from a small town, but catering to a very wider Indian sensibility. Not only on shows, but wherever he stood among the people, he used to make them laugh. His contribution as a comedian was great and he will be missed always for that. He was too young to go."

Bhakhtyar Irani, who participated in the third season of Bigg Boss alongside Raju, said that he got to know the human being behind the popular artiste. Irani spent almost 63 days with the comedian and shared that says that Srivastava was extremely particular about his fitness and diet. Bhakhtyar was quoted by ETimes as saying, “Every morning, he (Raju) would walk for an hour and eat an egg with garlic added to it. He would tell me that it was good for the heart and that he was having issues. He had a box of tablets back in 2010 also.”