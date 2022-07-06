Arjun Bijlani On His Life After Participating In Smart Jodi: We Have Created Some Amazing Moments

TV actor Arjun Bijlani and his wife Neha Swami appeared in the Star Plus show Smart Jodi as contestants. The couple didn't win the show but won many hearts with their performances. Interestingly, Arjun revealed that his wife Neha was an introvert, but after participating in Smart Jodi, she opened up a lot.

Recently, in an interview with ETimes TV, Arjun Bijlani said, "Neha and I had a wonderful time doing Smart Jodi. My Neha who is a little introvert has opened up a lot and it is a beautiful thing for our relationship to happen. We have created some amazing moments on the show which we will cherish forever. Even Ayaan was part of the show when it started. We have had some amazing memories, performances from the show. We made some good friends like Bhagyashree ma'am and Himalay sir and all the other contestants were equally amazing. It was a very happy show, no controversies, nothing, we really enjoyed it."

Arjun recently went on a trip to Switzerland with his family. While speaking about the same, the Naagin actor said that they had great fun for eight days. The actor further stated that he hardly gets time to spend time with his family. After coming back from the vacation, he has now started focusing on work.

While talking about his ongoing work, Arjun Bijlani revealed that he is currently busy shooting for the Roohaniyat web series' second and third seasons. After completing the shoot, he will sign something new and will inform his fans at the right time.

Talking about Arjun Bijlani, the actor has featured in shows such as Kartika, Remix, Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Pardes Mein Mila Koi Apna, Ishq Mein Marjawan and so on. He has also won Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.