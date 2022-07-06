TV actor Arjun Bijlani and his wife Neha Swami appeared in the Star Plus show Smart Jodi as contestants. The couple didn't win the show but won many hearts with their performances. Interestingly, Arjun revealed that his wife Neha was an introvert, but after participating in Smart Jodi, she opened up a lot.
Arjun Bijlani On His Life After Participating In Smart Jodi: We Have Created Some Amazing Moments
Recently, in an interview with ETimes TV, Arjun Bijlani said, "Neha and I had a wonderful time doing Smart Jodi. My Neha who is a little introvert has opened up a lot and it is a beautiful thing for our relationship to happen. We have created some amazing moments on the show which we will cherish forever. Even Ayaan was part of the show when it started. We have had some amazing memories, performances from the show. We made some good friends like Bhagyashree ma'am and Himalay sir and all the other contestants were equally amazing. It was a very happy show, no controversies, nothing, we really enjoyed it."
Arjun recently went on a trip to Switzerland with his family. While speaking about the same, the Naagin actor said that they had great fun for eight days. The actor further stated that he hardly gets time to spend time with his family. After coming back from the vacation, he has now started focusing on work.
While talking about his ongoing work, Arjun Bijlani revealed that he is currently busy shooting for the Roohaniyat web series' second and third seasons. After completing the shoot, he will sign something new and will inform his fans at the right time.
Talking about Arjun Bijlani, the actor has featured in shows such as Kartika, Remix, Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Pardes Mein Mila Koi Apna, Ishq Mein Marjawan and so on. He has also won Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.
- Bigg Boss 16 Contestants List With Photos: Gashmeer Mahajani, Arjun Bijlani, Faisu & Others To Participate?
- Smart Jodi Winner: Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain Defeat Bhagyashree-Himalaya & Emerge As First Season's Winner?
- Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra, Aly-Jasmin, Shehnaaz & Others Grace Baba Siddique's Iftar Party (PICS)
- Chhavi Mittal Fights Breast Cancer; Karan Grover, Arjun Bijlani-Neha, Mahhi & Other Celebs Send Love
- Shutterbugs Ask Arjun Bijlani To Get Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash Married; Here’s What Naagin Star Replied
- Arjun Bijlani’s Fan Gets Actor’s Face Tattooed On His Arm; Naagin Star Thanks Him For His Love & Respect
- Smart Jodi: Arjun Bijlani Reveals Lack Of Work Led Him & Wife Neha Swami To Almost Abort Their First Child
- Arjun Bijlani Reveals His Life Completely Changed After The Birth Of His Son Ayaan
- Karan Kundrra To Host Dance Deewane Juniors: Report
- Roohaniyat Star Shaan Groverr On Kissing On-Screen For The First Time: I Was A Little Tense (EXCLUSIVE)
- Exclusive! Roohaniyat: Geetika Mehandru Reveals Why She Said ‘YES’ To Arjun Bijlani-Kanika Mann’s Show
- Smart Jodi Elimination: THIS Couple To Get Evicted First!