Arjun Bijlani On Meeting His Childhood Friend Ranbir Kapoor: I Was So Overwhelmed

Last week's Ravivaar With Star Parivaar episode turned out to be a special one for Arjun Bijlani and Ranbir Kapoor fans. Many people don't know that they are childhood friends and were also classmates in the same school. When Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor appeared on Ravivaar With Star Parivaar to promote their upcoming film Shamshera, the former mentioned that the host Arjun Bijlani is his childhood friend, and said some beautiful words for him.

Overwhelmed by Ranbir Kapoor's statement, Arjun Bijlani went and hug him. Well, the moment was quite a special one for both the handsome hunks. Now, after a week, Arjun Bijlani had a candid chat with ETimes TV, where he opened up about his reunion with childhood friend Ranbir Kapoor.

The Naagin actor said, "It was really special. Firstly, I admire Ranbir Kapoor for the work he does, more than anything else and apart from the fact that we were in school together, played football and were childhood friends. I adore that as an actor, he is amazing. I felt at that time he was coming on the show to promote his film and though I am his childhood friend, we don't need to show that. I felt there was no need to show off those things, he is coming on the show and I need to do my job as a host. Obviously, offscreen we were talking about different things. Neither, did I tell my production house to plan a moment between Ranbir and me."

Arjun Bijlani further said that he didn't know whether he was comfortable at that point of time. While speaking about Ranbir Kapoor's heartwarming words, he said, "I was so overwhelmed that I just went and hugged him, because I did not have words to express my feelings. I felt the best way to cherish that moment forever was to just go and hug him after all he had mentioned. There was nothing else to say beyond that point. Now, I have a memory to say with my childhood friend. He is doing so well in his life and is a big superstar. It was a great feeling and everyone on the set got emotional. It was really special."

Let us tell you, Arjun Bijlani and Ranbir Kapoor studied at Mumbai's famous Bombay Scottish High School. The actors are very established faces in their respective fields. Arjun will next be seen in Roohaniyat season 2. On the other hand, Ranbir's Shamshera is all set to release on July 22 in theatres.