Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor have been busy promoting their upcoming film Shamshera, which is scheduled to be released on July 22, 2022. Ranbir and Vaani are not leaving any stone unturned to promote their upcoming film, as they recently appeared on the sets of Ravivaar With Star Parivaar and shared some fun moments with Anupamaa and Imlie stars. Amongst all, he had the most amount of fun with the host Arjun Bijlani.
Arjun Bijlani And Ranbir Kapoor Are Childhood Friends; Shamshera Star Shares Anecdote From Their School Days
Surprisingly, Arjun Bijlani and Ranbir Kapoor are childhood friends. Arjun shared a picture with the Sanju actor on his Instagram handle. He captioned the beautiful post as, "Childhood friend, superstar, rockstar and now #shamshera. All the best RK and I know your going to be a very loving father as well .. lots of good wishes and love !!" For the unversed, Ranbir and Arjun studied in Bombay Scottish School, Mumbai.
In the upcoming episode, dad-to-be Ranbir Kapoor also shared a fun anecdote from his childhood with Arjun Bijlani. He said, "I was in the same school as Arjun, within the same school 'House' and the football team. It is pretty great to meet someone from your childhood days and still be able to share that same energy as before. I'm very proud of where we are right now and hope to always stay grounded no matter what."
After seeing their picture, one can easily say that they were like best buddies in school. Ranbir also clicked selfies with Rupali Ganguly, Fahmaan Khan, Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna and many others on the sets of Ravivaar With Star Parivaar.
Coming back to Shamshera, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Ashutosh Rana, Saurabh Shukla and others in pivotal roles. Directed by Karan Malhotra, the film is produced by Yash Raj Films.
- Arjun Bijlani On His Life After Participating In Smart Jodi: We Have Created Some Amazing Moments
- Bigg Boss 16 Contestants List With Photos: Gashmeer Mahajani, Arjun Bijlani, Faisu & Others To Participate?
- Smart Jodi Winner: Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain Defeat Bhagyashree-Himalaya & Emerge As First Season's Winner?
- Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra, Aly-Jasmin, Shehnaaz & Others Grace Baba Siddique's Iftar Party (PICS)
- Chhavi Mittal Fights Breast Cancer; Karan Grover, Arjun Bijlani-Neha, Mahhi & Other Celebs Send Love
- Shutterbugs Ask Arjun Bijlani To Get Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash Married; Here’s What Naagin Star Replied
- Arjun Bijlani’s Fan Gets Actor’s Face Tattooed On His Arm; Naagin Star Thanks Him For His Love & Respect
- Smart Jodi: Arjun Bijlani Reveals Lack Of Work Led Him & Wife Neha Swami To Almost Abort Their First Child
- Arjun Bijlani Reveals His Life Completely Changed After The Birth Of His Son Ayaan
- Karan Kundrra To Host Dance Deewane Juniors: Report
- Roohaniyat Star Shaan Groverr On Kissing On-Screen For The First Time: I Was A Little Tense (EXCLUSIVE)
- Exclusive! Roohaniyat: Geetika Mehandru Reveals Why She Said ‘YES’ To Arjun Bijlani-Kanika Mann’s Show