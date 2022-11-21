Arshi Khan To Tie The Knot With Businessman Boyfriend, Actress Conceals His Identity As He Isn’t From Showbiz

Bigg Boss 14 fame Arshi Khan has just confirmed that she is all set to settle down very soon. The actress recently opened up about her wedding plans in an interview and said that she has found someone in her life whom she plans to marry.

Arshi, who is known for her controversial avatar on the reality show, also dispelled rumors about Eshan Masih and said that they are actually best friends and nothing more. For the unversed, there were consistent dating rumors going around about Arshi and her dancer friend but she always made it a point to dismiss such reports.

Instead, Arshi has now confirmed with the portal that her partner is a businessman who is not related to the entertainment industry. Besides this, Khan refused to divulge any more details about her love life as she now intends to keep things private. She said that she made this decision after being a part of Bigg Boss 14. However, the actress did conclude by making a big revelation though as she stated that she plans to marry her boyfriend after a year.

Arshi was quoted by DesiMartini as saying, “He is not a part of my industry. He is a businessman. I plan to tie the knot after a year. However, I don’t want to make my relationship public. After my stint on Bigg Boss 14, I decided I would keep my relationship and personal life under wraps, or else I expose myself to scrutiny and am judged for everything."

For the unversed, Arshi was recently in the news for opting out of doing her swayamwar show Ayenge Tere Sajna on national television. At the time, the actress told TOI in an interview that she was not in a hurry to get married. However, since the news came out, fans started speculating that she might have found someone in real life.

On the professional front, besides being a part of Bigg Boss 11 and 14, Arshi has also worked in shows such as Ishq Mein Marjawan, Savitri Devi College & Hospital, and Vish.