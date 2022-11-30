Ashneer Grover Slams The Makers Of Shark Tank India, Says Bigg Boss Is For ‘Failures & Not Successful People’

Ashneer Grover became a household name after he appeared as one of the sharks (judges and investors) on Shark Tank India’s first season last year. However, the former BharatPe co-founder has been dropped from the second season of the show and has been replaced by CarDekho co-founder Amit Jain.

While the makers of the show have refused to share the reason behind Ashneer’s exit, the former judge has finally broken his silence on the matter during an interaction with RedFM. Grover admitted that the reason behind not being on the reality show wasn’t related to monetary issues but rather status issues. He was quoted as saying, "Afford sirf paise se nahi hota, aukaat se hota hai."

The entrepreneur also opened up about being approached for Bigg Boss. However, he refuted the speculations about being in talks with the makers of the Salman Khan show. Ashneer even took a dig at the celebrities participating in the show and said, "You will never see me on that show. Failed individuals go on that show, not successful people… There was a time when I used to watch the show, but I feel it’s become stale now. They approached me, I said sorry, not happening."

He then went on to add that he would only do the controversial reality show if the makers paid him more than the host, Salman Khan. Well, even though he won’t be seen on-screen for the time being, Grover recently announced his first book, Doglapan and it has generated a lot of buzz on social media.

Shark Tank India 2 will soon premiere on Sony Entertainment Television. Besides Ashneer Grover, even Ghazal Alagh will not be a part of the season this time.