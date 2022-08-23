Asim Riaz Calls Out An Influential Personality For Making Fake Promises; Is He Hinting At Salman Khan?

Recently, in an interview with ETimes TV, Asim revealed that in the beginning a lot of promises were made to him, but nothing happened. But he is fine with it and is happy living his life. He added that he is keeping himself busy with songs. Asim's song 'Jeene De' was released recently, which crossed 10 million views mark. He told the portal that the song as a 'befitting reply to all those who have let him down and didn't value an actor's time, commitment and loyalty especially for the ones making false promises and deprived him from big announcements'. Without taking any name, the actor shared a cryptic post on Twitter in which he called out an influential personality for making fake promises.

Kashmiri lad Asim Riaz became a household name with the show Bigg Boss 13. The show garnered him a huge fan base. Post the show, the model-turned-actor was approached by a big production house for a lead role in a film and because of the contract, Asim couldn't take up projects. The project never went on floors and he also missed out on multiple big films, television shows, etc.

Asim told the portal, "I am upset but this is life. Out of respect I would like to refrain from taking names but that doesn't mean I can't reply to them, my song is dedicated to them and they are listening and hopefully knowing it's for them."

On the other hand, he wrote on Twitter, "My father was promised a movie project from an influential personality from the industry. For more than one year they used my name for the hype of the project, all the big media publications spoke about it and confirmed it, all I want to say is all the fake promises won't make me feel down. The pressure and anxiety they have given me will never make me stop doing what I doing ryt now so mujhey apne tour se duniya ko jeene de."

Asim's actress-girlfriend Himanshi Khurana too tweeted, "Listen to the silence. it's telling the truth 👍." On the other hand, Bigg Boss' Pratik Sehajpal too took to Instagram to support Asim and wrote a note on his Instagram story, that read as, "Just saw an interview of @asimriaz77.official where he's stating so much facts... #JeeneDe Sab kuchh sach ek dum..."

Well, we wonder if Asim is hinting towards Bigg Boss host Salman Khan, as there were reports that the actor was cast in Salman's film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali AKA Bhaijaan as superstar's younger brother.