Asim Riaz Had A Cosy Birthday Celebration With His GF Himanshi Khurana In Istanbul

Bigg Boss 13 contestant and rapper Asim Riaz turned 29 on July 13, 2022, and to celebrate his birthday, he went to Istanbul with his girlfriend Istanbul. Interestingly, Himanshi shared some amazing pictures from Asim's birthday celebration on a cruise on her Instagram stories.

In the pictures, Himanshi Khurana and birthday boy Asim Riaz can be seen having dinner together. The Bigg Boss 13 finalist is also seen cutting his birthday cake with a birthday song playing in the background. On the other hand, Himanshi was seen clapping and wishing him his birthday like an ideal ladylove.

In one of the stories, Himanshi Khurana wrote, "Happy birthday Asim Riaz." In the pictures, Asim looked dapper in an oversized t-shirt. On the other hand, Himanshi looked stunning in a black dress. Let us tell you, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana often give relationship goals to their fans.

A few months ago, they were seen together in a music video 'Pinjara'. Earlier, in an interview with ETimes TV, Himanshi Khurana said that she felt amazing sharing screen space with her beau. She called him professional. She had said, "If we are shooting separately and if I have time, I drop on sets to meet him but I patiently wait in his vanity for him so that he finishes his shoot and returns. Our preference is always first."

Talking about their relationship, Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz met for the first time in the Bigg Boss 13 house. They developed special feelings for each other, and eventually, Asim proposed to her inside the house. After Bigg Boss 13, they have often been spotted together in the city. If reports are to be believed, they are planning to get married soon.