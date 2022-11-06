Aurra Bhatnagar Opens Up About Durga Aur Charu; Rani Mukherjee’s Sister-In-Law Jyoti Mukherjee Joins The Cast

Colors TV is bringing back its much-loved show Barrister Babu. The popular drama is returning with a second season called Durga Aur Charu which will feature Vaishnavi Prajapati and Aurra Bhatnagar in the lead roles. the duo will be playing Anirudh and Bondita’s daughters on the show. The first promo of the new season is already out and it features Aurra and Vaishnavi’s introduction.

According to an India Forums report, Tera Mera Saath Rahe fame Jyoti Mukherjee has now been roped in to play a prominent role in the show. It must be noted that Jyoti is Bollywood actress Rani Mukherjee’s sister-in-law. The other actor from the previous season, who has been retained for Durga Aur Charu is Chandan Anand (Anirudh’s father).

The forthcoming drama chronicles the life of two adolescent sisters named Durga and Charu. Charu is the younger daughter who has inherited her mother’s fierce and outspoken attitude. Durga, on the other hand, is the elder daughter who looks exactly like her mother but is rather meek and pessimistic by nature.

Aurra Bhatnagar recently opened up about the show and said, “I'm supremely excited about the story of Barrister Babu moving forward in Durga Aur Charu. I was fortunate to have been part of Barrister Babu and my journey with it comes a full circle with this show. Its storyline is special and I'm sure it will strike a chord with viewers who will perhaps cherish the bond they share with their sisters.

She went on to add, “This is my third stint with Colors, and I feel blessed to join hands with them yet again. There's plenty to learn from this experience as an actor for me. Looking forward to another exciting journey with this show.”