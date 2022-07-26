Actor-writer Avinash Dwivedi, who is married to actress Sambhavna Seth, recently opened up about their decision to go the IVF way to have a child. The actor spoke about Sambhavna's struggle and said that he feels helpless because of several cycles of failed IVF. He said that it breaks his heart to watch his wife go through IVF again and again.

Avinash was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying, "We have faced a lot of challenges in conceiving. When we got married, we didn't think of becoming parents at that time, because we didn't think we were ready then. There was a lot of pressure from our family even then. But we felt that the decision should come from within us; otherwise there is no point to it."