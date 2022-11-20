Ayushmann Khurana Reveals He & Neha Kakkar Were Both Rejected On The Same Day From Indian Idol Auditions

Ayushmann Khurrana revealed an interesting anecdote from his Indian Idol audition days, when he recently appeared on the show to promote his upcoming film. Indian Idol 13 is presently airing on Sony TV and has some of the most talented singers as contestants. The popular singing reality show is being judged by Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya, and Vishal Dadlani this year.

In a promo shared by the makers, Ayushmann will be seen sharing an interesting story from his Indian Idol audition days. In the clip, the actor revealed that he and Neha were rejected on the same day from the show. He says, "Mei aur Neha ek hi din reject hue the Indian Idol se, aur hum train se vapis jare the Mumbai se Delhi, hum 50 log ek sath reject hue the. Neha aaj judge hai aur mei yaha par aaya hu so it really just helps a lot."

The aforementioned promo was shared on the official social media handles of Sony Entertainment Television with the following caption: "Aap bhi samet lijiye inspiration Neha ji aur Ayushmann ji se! Aur miss mat kijiye Indian Idol 13 ka #IndiaKiFarmaish special! Iss Sat-Sun raat 8 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par!" Check out the promo HERE

The 13th season of Indian Idol is enjoying a massive fan following and is watched by audiences belonging to all age groups. The popular talent-based reality series airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm on Sony TV.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann’s upcoming film An Action Hero also stars Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead role. The highly awaited movie is all set to hit the silver screens on December 2, this year and is jointly produced by Aanand L Rai and T Series.