Piya Valecha, who shot to fame with the show Baalveer, revealed that she was hospitalised after testing positive for dengue a few days ago. It has to be noted that she already got discharged from the hospital and is now at home recovering from the illness.
Baalveer Actress Piya Valecha Reveals She Was Hospitalised Due To Dengue
In an interview with ETimes TV, Piya opened up about her illness and said that she is recovering well. The actress said, "I got dengue ten days back. At first, I had a fever and weakness, so I thought it was a viral infection and I had a few medicines. But it got worse and I fell even more sick. That's when I went to the doctor and soon found out that I had dengue. I had to immediately get hospitalised and at that time I was alone in the city; my mother and brother were not around. I was so scared and luckily, they managed to come back soon to be with me. I was in the hospital for almost a week and recently got back home. I am now recovering well."
Piya Valecha further revealed that she had to cancel her work trip due to dengue. She told the portal that she was supposed to travel to Kerala. After testing positive for dengue, Piya was quite worried about her health as she had got the same infection a few years ago and was quite serious then. Fortunately, she is feeling better and recovering quite well now.
Talking about Piya Valecha, the actress has acted in shows such as Choti Sarrdaarni, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, Chandra Nandini and so on.
- Piya Valecha Not Happy With Abrupt Ending Of Her Character in Choti Sarrdaarni; Talks About Her Role In Imlie
- Imlie SPOILER: Piya Valecha Roped In To Spice Up The Show!
- Baalveer Fame Anushka Sen Says Being A Social Media Influencer Has Helped Her Break The Child Actor Image
- Watch Your Two Favorite Heroes BaalVeer And Mighty Raju On TV Today
- Tejasswi Prakash’s First Marathi Film Man Kasturi Re To Release On THIS Date
- Chahatt Khanna Reveals Why She Criticised Urfi Javed On Social Media
- Happy Friendship Day: Tejasswi-Shivin To Ankita-Rashami; TV Celebs Who Are BFFs In Real Life
- OMG! Urfi Javed Gets Hospitalised Due To High Fever: Report
- Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’s Erika Packard Goes Topless; Says ‘Out Here Giving Ranveer Company’
- Tejasswi Prakash And Karan Kundrra To Tie The Knot Soon? Actor Opens Up About His Wedding Plans
- Ketki Dave Resumes Work Two Days After Death Of Her Husband; She Doesn’t Want People To Be Part Of Her Grief
- Pandya Store Star Kanwar Dhillon Meets His Idol Akshay Kumar; Shares A Childhood Pic With The Actor