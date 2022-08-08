Baalveer Actress Piya Valecha Reveals She Was Hospitalised Due To Dengue

Piya Valecha, who shot to fame with the show Baalveer, revealed that she was hospitalised after testing positive for dengue a few days ago. It has to be noted that she already got discharged from the hospital and is now at home recovering from the illness.

In an interview with ETimes TV, Piya opened up about her illness and said that she is recovering well. The actress said, "I got dengue ten days back. At first, I had a fever and weakness, so I thought it was a viral infection and I had a few medicines. But it got worse and I fell even more sick. That's when I went to the doctor and soon found out that I had dengue. I had to immediately get hospitalised and at that time I was alone in the city; my mother and brother were not around. I was so scared and luckily, they managed to come back soon to be with me. I was in the hospital for almost a week and recently got back home. I am now recovering well."

Piya Valecha further revealed that she had to cancel her work trip due to dengue. She told the portal that she was supposed to travel to Kerala. After testing positive for dengue, Piya was quite worried about her health as she had got the same infection a few years ago and was quite serious then. Fortunately, she is feeling better and recovering quite well now.

Talking about Piya Valecha, the actress has acted in shows such as Choti Sarrdaarni, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, Chandra Nandini and so on.