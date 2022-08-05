Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Actor Manraj Singh Sharma: Mumbai Plucked Me Out Of My Comfort Zone (Exclusive)

With dreams in their eyes, fire in their bellies and a desire to reach the top, many aspiring actors land in Mumbai each day, but only a handful of them succeed. One such actor is Manraj Singh Sharma who has fought all the odds, shaking off the 'small town' tag and has carved a place for himself in the entertainment industry.

Actor Manraj Singh Sharma, who has been a part of shows like Yeh Dil Sun Raha Hai and Kaleerein, is currently seen playing the role of Shubham Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Recently, in an exclusive interaction with Filmibeat, Manraj opened up about his hometown which is in Odisha. He said, "I come from a small town, Berhampur, which lies in Odisha. Belonging to a place where people only focus on their livelihood, my parents had no connection with the entertainment industry and, having grown up in a small town, I never thought of becoming an actor. Aise fame or limelight ke bare me, maine bachpan me bas suna tha jo aaj mil rahi hai (In my childhood, I had only heard about the kind of fame and limelight I enjoy today)."

Manraj Singh Sharma said that his professional journey started in Bangalore where he went to study. While speaking about his acting journey, the BALH 2 actor said, "I came to Mumbai to attend a one-year acting course at the drama school Mumbai. So, my dream journey began here in Mumbai when I started giving auditions to become an actor. I was a small-town boy, but Mumbai plucked me out of my comfort zone and made me the person I am."

He feels surreal to be a part of the Ekta Kapoor show. Manraj also stated that he has made his parents proud. "I feel like I am dreaming. Even today, when I look back at my journey, everything seems so unrealistic. I remember the time when I had only heard about the entertainment industry but when you have the zest and urge to achieve your dreams despite failures, success truly comes, though not instantly, but for sure. I feel happy and overwhelmed to make my parents proud and remove the tag of small-town people who can't make it big in the industry. If you try, you risk failure, but if you don't, you ensure it. I believe in this," the actor added.

Talking about his ongoing show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 also stars Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar, Shubhaavi Choksey, Anjum Fakih, Ajay Nagrath and others in key roles.