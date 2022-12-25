Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 update: The popular TV show starring Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar has been making waves ever since rumours about it taking a generation leap surfaced on the internet. While the makers have remained tight-lipped about the development, there are speculations that the romantic drama will witness a time jump. Ahead of the leap, there are mumours that Nakuul Mehta will be replaced as the male lead.
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: THIS Bigg Boss Contestant To REPLACE Nakuul Mehta As Ram Kapoor? Here's What We Know
Guess what? A popular TV star has been approached to play the new Ram Kapoor. We are talking about Hiten Tejwani. Yes, you read that right! Grab a bowl of popcorn and start the reading session.
HITEN TEJWANI TO REPLACE NAKUUL MEHTA? WHAT WE KNOW
If the latest buzz is to be believed, Nakuul Mehta will soon bid adieu to Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, which airs on Sony TV. The Ishqbaaaz actor is reportedly not keen to play the role of a father to a grown-up at this point of time.
Considering the demand of the script and the pressure to increase the TRP ratings, the production house is keen to introduce a generation leap. However, Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are not convinced with playing parents of grown-up after the time jump.
Gossip mills are buzzing with the rumours that Ekta Kapoor has approached her favourite Hiten Tejwani to step into Nakuul Mehta's shoes in BALH 2. She is said to be keen to rope the Bigg Boss 11 contestant for the lead role of Ram Kapoor.
Hiten Tejwani has been shortlisted to replace Nakuul Mehta as Ram Kapoor, as per the latest reports. However, the production house and the channel are yet to issue an official statement about the same.
The leap is expected to air in January 2023 and we still have some time left for the same. Can Ekta Kapoor convince Nakuul and Disha to continue their stints in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2? Only time will tell.
HITEN TEJWANI IS EKTA KAPOOR'S FIRST CHOICE FOR...
When it comes to replacements, Hiten Tejwani is no doubt Ekta Kapoor's first and only choice. When late Sushant Singh Rajput left Pavitra Rishta in 2011, the TV Czarina had approached the Gupta Brothers actor to replace him as Manav. After a drop in numbers, Hiten and Ankita Lokhande managed to bring back the TRPs and take the show to the top position.
Interestingly, Hiten had also replaced Cezanne Khan as Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay after the latter made an exit from the romantic drama co-starring Shweta Tiwari and Urvashi Dholakia.
Hiten has worked in hit Balaji Telefilm shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Daayan, Kutumb and Karam Apna Apna, to name a few. On the professional front, he was last seen on the small screen in Swaran Ghar, which aired on Colors channel. The show, which featured Sangita Gosh in a lead role, went off air last month.
Do you think Hiten Tejwani will be the apt replacement for Nakuul Mehta? Will Nakuul's exit affect the TRPs of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2? Do share your thoughts with us by tweeting @Filmibeat.
Stay tuned for more telly updates.
