Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Hiten Tejwani Is NOT Replacing Nakuul Mehta. All You Need To Know About His Role
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 update: Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's exit from Ekta Kapoor's romantic drama has become the talk of the show. After weeks of speculations, Nakuul Mehta finally confirmed that he has quit Bade Achhe Lagte Hain season two and won't be seen in the upcoming episodes. The news of his exit spread like wildfire on the internet, leaving the ardent viewers upset.
Amid the speculations about Nakuul Mehta's departure from BALH 2, gossip mills suggested that Nakuul Mehta would replace the Ishqbaaaz actor in the show. However, contrary to the rumours, the former Bigg Boss contestant is not playing the role of new Ram Kapoor. Yes, you read that right!
Are you excited for the generation leap in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2? Will you miss watching Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar in the show? Share your thoughts with us by tweeting @Filmibeat.
Stay tuned for more telly updates.
