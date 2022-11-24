OH NO! Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar Set To Exit Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2; Show To Take 20-Year Leap

Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, featuring Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar in the lead roles of Ram and Priya respectively, was launched in August 2021 amid huge buzz and expectations. It's the second installment of Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar's hit series Bade Acche Lagte Hain and fans instantly fell in love with it.

While Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 couldn't reach the level set by the first part, Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's show has its set of loyal viewers who love the duo as well as the storyline from the very beginning. However, here comes a piece of bad news for the fans of Disha-Nakuul and the show.

As per the latest buzz, the makers are planning to introduce a generation leap in the show. Yes, you read that right! According to an ETImes report, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is all set to take a 20-year leap. Well, that's not all. Sadly, the lead couple won't continue to be a part of it.

Advertisement

Revealing the same, a source informed the portal, "A 20-year time leap is in the offing and the track will focus on the grown-up Pihu. Of course, it is a big leap but the story needs to progress. The casting for the grown-up Pihu and a few more actors is underway. We are hoping to finalise the cast soon."

However, an official announcement is still awaited as the makers and Disha-Nakuul are yet to react to the ongoing buzz. While not much information is yet out related to the leap, we expect the show to revolve around Ram and Priya's daughter Pihu after the time jump. Currently, child artist Aarohi M Kumawat is playing the role of Pihu Kapoor in the show.

For the unversedm Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is Disha and Nakkul's second show together. Earlier, they played the lead roles in Star Plus' hit show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara.

Keep watching this space for more updates!