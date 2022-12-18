Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’s Nakuul Mehta Meets The Original Ram Kapoor, Fans Are Beyond Happy To See Them Together

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’s Nakuul Mehta recently met the original Ram Kapoor of the daily soap and shared the picture on Instagram for his online family. Nakuul couldn't have given a better treat to his fans who were beyond happy to see them together. In the photo, we see Ram wearing a printed blue shirt and pants, with his arm around Nakuul while the latter is smiling in his white and beige shirt and trousers. Mehta wrote in his caption, "Ram Kapoor's in the Multiverse of Happiness ❤️"

Many fans and celebs such as Shubhaavi Choksey, Niki Walia, and Meiyang Chang took to the comment section to pour their love on the two in no time. Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Nanda also was delighted and surprised and wrote, "Omg!" Kritika Kamra, on the other hand, called them her 'favourites'. Take a look!

The second season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain premiered in 2021 and stars Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar in the lead roles. The actors, who were successful in recreating Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar’s chemistry, recently decided to leave the show due to the time leap of 20 years. According to an ETimes TV report, Nakuul and Disha felt that if they age, they might not be considered the lead hero and heroine thereafter.

A source close to the development told the portal, "It will be very difficult to replace Nakuul and Disha as several episodes of the show have already been telecast and the viewers have found a certain strong connection with them. The story ahead therefore will not have them. If a few scenes have to be shot with them, which will be later shown in flashback- that will be done in December or January. Still two months to go; the leap is being planned for January end."