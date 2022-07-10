Balika Vadhu 2 To Choti Sarrdaarni; Indian TV Shows That Went Off-Air In The First Half Of 2022

2022 turned out to be a memorable year for the Indian TV industry. Right from shows such as Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to Mithai, Naagin 6, audiences get a chance to watch varieties of stories on the small screen. Apart from these successful shows, several daily soaps bid adieu to the viewers this year.
Since we have entered the second half of this year, let's have a look at some popular Indian TV shows that went off-air in the first half of 2022.
Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana
Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana was launched in July 2021. The show starred Hasan Zaidi and Esha Kansara in the lead roles. Sadly, due to low TRP ratings, the Star Plus show went off-air on January 1, 2022.
Tera Yaar Hoon Main
Tera Yaar Hoon Main won many hearts when it was launched in 2020. The Sudeep Sahir, Sayantani Ghosh and Ansh Sinha-starrer successfully run for two years, and went off-air in January 2022.
Molkki
Priyal Mahajan and Amar Upadhyay-starrer Molkki entertained fans for two years. After witnessing a constant drop in TRP ratings, the Colors TV show went off-air in February 2022.
Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei
Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei witnessed a big drop during its run of 5 months on TV. After going off-air in February 2022, the makers shifted the show to a digital platform (Disney+ Hotstar). They also changed the name of the show to Chikoo - Yeh Ishq Nachaye. Sadly, it could not survive there as well as it went off-air in March 2022.
Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani
Colors TV's show Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani was in the news for the sizzling chemistry between Ishita Dutta and Karan Suchak. The show started in August 2021 and went off-air in March 2022 due to low TRP ratings.
Balika Vadhu 2
Samridh Bawa, Randeep Rai and Shivangi Joshi-starrer Balika Vadhu 2 had created a solid buzz amongst the masses. The show was launched in August 2021 on Colors TV. Despite having a powerful star cast, the show failed to survive in the game of TRPs and went off-air in March 2022.
Vidrohi
Historical show Vidrohi had actors such as Sharad Malhotra, Hemal Dev and Sulagna Panigrahi in the lead roles. Unfortunately, the Star Plus show succumbed to low TRP ratings and went off-air in March 2022.
Thapki Pyar Ki 2
Thapki Pyar Ki 2 starring Jigyasa Singh and Aakash Ahuja turned out to be the biggest disappointment for all. The show was launched in October 2021 and after having six months run, the show went off-air in April 2022.
Sasural Genda Phool 2
Jay Soni and Shagun Sharma-starrer Sasural Genda Phool 2 had a very short run on the small screen. Unlike its season 1, the show bid adieu to the audience in April 2022 after running for only 5 months.
Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain
Akshita Mudgal and Hitesh Bharadwaj's show Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain bid adieu to viewers on April 20, 2022. The show had a very good concept, but it went off-air abruptly.
Choti Sarrdaarni
Colors TV's show Choti Sarrdaarni was one of the highest-rated TRP shows in the history of Indian television. In June 2022, the show went off-air after witnessing a drop in TRP due to a leap.
Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar
Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar had a very short run on the small screen. The Swati Rajput and Ankit Siwach-starrer went off-air in June 2022 after having just three-month run.
