10 Years After Marriage, Balika Vadhu Star Neha Marda Announces First Pregnancy With A Baby Bump Pic
Congratulations are in order for TV star Neha Marda as she has finally announced her first pregnancy today (November 24).
The actress, who made her TV debut with Boogie Woogie as a contestant in 2004, has come a long way in her career and is best known for playing pivotal roles in Colors TV's Balika Vadhu and ZEE TV's Doli Armaano Ki.
In 2012, she exchanged wedding vows with a Patna-based businessman named Ayushman Agrawal in an arranged marriage. The couple tied the knot in Kolkata and has been in a happy space since then.
After 10 years of togetherness, Neha and Ayushman are finally expecting their first child.
Neha In Second Trimester
Mommy-to-be Neha Marda is in the best phase of her life right now as she's expecting her first baby. Currently, she's in the second trimester and will welcome her child in May next year.
Pregnancy Announcement On Social Media
Sharing the good news with fans, the actress posted a stunning picture with her husband in which she's looking gorgeous while flaunting her baby bump. In the caption, she wrote, 'Shri Shivaya Namastubhyam. Finally, god has arrived in me. Baby Coming soon 2023.'
Denied Pregnancy Rumours Last Month
Last month, several reports suggested that Neha is pregnant. However, back then, she denied the same. In the latest interview with ETimes, she revealed that reason and said, 'I didn't have any option but to deny it, as I hadn't completed three months. Also, my family is too protective of me and they wanted me to talk about it only after I entered the second trimester.'
Waited For Five Years
Neha Marda had been yearning for motherhood ever since she celebrated her 30th birthday. However, five years later, god has finally fulfilled her wish and the actress is currently beaming with joy.
Professional Life
On the career front, Neha was last seen playing the lead role in ZEE TV's 'Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti' alongside Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi. She played the role of Shubhra in the show. It went off-air last year in November. She's been away from TV since then.
