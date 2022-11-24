10 Years After Marriage, Balika Vadhu Star Neha Marda Announces First Pregnancy With A Baby Bump Pic

Neha In Second Trimester

Mommy-to-be Neha Marda is in the best phase of her life right now as she's expecting her first baby. Currently, she's in the second trimester and will welcome her child in May next year.

Pregnancy Announcement On Social Media

Sharing the good news with fans, the actress posted a stunning picture with her husband in which she's looking gorgeous while flaunting her baby bump. In the caption, she wrote, 'Shri Shivaya Namastubhyam. Finally, god has arrived in me. Baby Coming soon 2023.'

Advertisement

Denied Pregnancy Rumours Last Month

Last month, several reports suggested that Neha is pregnant. However, back then, she denied the same. In the latest interview with ETimes, she revealed that reason and said, 'I didn't have any option but to deny it, as I hadn't completed three months. Also, my family is too protective of me and they wanted me to talk about it only after I entered the second trimester.'

Waited For Five Years

Neha Marda had been yearning for motherhood ever since she celebrated her 30th birthday. However, five years later, god has finally fulfilled her wish and the actress is currently beaming with joy.

Professional Life

On the career front, Neha was last seen playing the lead role in ZEE TV's 'Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti' alongside Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi. She played the role of Shubhra in the show. It went off-air last year in November. She's been away from TV since then.