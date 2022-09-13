Banni Chow Home Delivery: Arjit Taneja Makes Grand Entry As A Rockstar; Actor Talks About His Role

Banni Chow Home Delivery is the most popular show on television right now. The show that stars Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta in the lead roles, is one of the top 10 shows on television. Recently, there were reports that Kumkum Bhagya actor Arjit Taneja will enter the show. As per the precap of the show, Banni is seen preparing Yuvaan for a singing audition, and in the next scene, the entry of Arjit as rockstar Agastya Kapoor's is shown.

Talking about his character and entry, Arjit was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "I just started shooting for the show. Earlier, I didn't want to confirm anything till I had clarity on my role. After I quit Nath, I was looking for something that could challenge me as an actor and the Banni Chow offer came at the right time. I will have a grand entry as a rockstar and it will bring along a lot of mystery and suspense. I can't reveal much, but my character will be around Banni and Yuvaan's lives."