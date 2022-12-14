CONFIRMED! Star Plus’ Banni Chow Home Delivery Is Ending In Just 7 Months; Ulka Gupta Is Disappointed

Star Plus' Banni Chow Home Delivery, produced by Shashi Mittal and Sumeet Mittal under Shashi Sumeet Productions, started in May this year amid huge buzz and expectations.

Featuring Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra in the lead role of Banni and Yuvan respectively, the show opened with huge numbers and entered the list of most watched shows across channels initially.

However, the ratings started dipping soon and the channel decided to change its timeslot from 9 pm to 6:30 pm. However, the show failed to fetch the expected numbers at the new slot as well and now, it is ending soon. Yes, you read that right!

Banni Chow Home Delivery is going off-air in the first week of January after a run of only seven months. Ulka Gupta, the show's lead star, confirmed the same in a recent interview. The actress also revealed being sad and unhappy with the development as she expected a lot from the show as well as her character.

ULKA GUPTA NOT HAPPY WITH ENDING OF BANNI CHOW HOME DELIVERY

Talking about the show ending soon, Ulka told ETimes, "I am a little unhappy and disappointed. Maybe it was about the numbers, but I really felt that the concept was good and it gave me tremendous growth as an actor. I agreed to do the show when I was at the crossroads whether to do OTT or a TV show. And when Banni was offered I liked the concept and it is a role that gave me a lot. I don't know which track did not work for viewers because I felt the show had good potential to connect with the audience. I am very happy that I bagged Banni and at the same time sad that the journey is coming to an end."

Sumit Mittal, the producer of Banni Chow Home Delivery, too confirmed the same and said, "Yes, the show is wrapping up. The numbers at 6.30 pm were not as per the channel's expectations."

For the unversed, the makers tried their level best to increase the ratings by introducing various interesting twists. In the last few months, the show also witnessed the entries of Arjit Taneja and Riya Sharma as parallel leads. However, even that failed to click with the viewers.