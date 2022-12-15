LATEST TRP RATINGS: Anupamaa DROPS Again, Bigg Boss 16 Continues To ROAR In Week 49. See FULL List

BARC TRP ratings for week 49 have been finally released. We are here to inform you about the numbers and rankings of your favourite TV shows in this special segment. Wondering how Anupamaa and Bigg Boss 16 fared this week? Was Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 able to bounce back? How Naagin 6 performed in its new time slot? Grab a bowl of popcorn and start the reading session.

TRP REPORT WEEK 49: HITS AND MISSES

While Anupamaa suffered another fall, Bigg Boss 16 and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai saw a minor decrease in their ratings. Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6 made a splashing entry into the list of top ten shows in the current week.

Star Plus dominated the ratings chart with seven shows out of top ten. The leading GEC has managed to keep the viewers engaged by churning out drama-packed episodes in all its shows. Interestingly, Pandya Store registered a significant rise in its viewership, securing the number four spot.

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16, which has been hogging all the limelight on social media, has bagged the number eight spot in week 49 with an average rating of 1.9. While the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes registered a TRP of 2, the weekday episodes fetched an average rating of 1.8

Indian Idol 13 has also emerged as a fan favourite, garnering decent ratings for Sony TV. Both Indian Idol and Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6 received the same rating on weekends at 8pm slot.

LATEST TRP RATINGS: TOP 10 SHOWS OF WEEK 49

Without further ado, here's the list of top ten shows of week 49, 2022. Check out the latest TRP ratings right here!

Ranking Show TRP 1 Anupamaa 2.7 2 Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 2.6 3 Imlie 2.2 4 Pandya Store 2.2 5 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 2.1 6 Faltu 2 7 Yeh Hai Chahatein 2 8 Bigg Boss 16 1.9 9 Indian Idol 1.7 10 Naagin 6 1.7

