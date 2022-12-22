LATEST TRP RATINGS: Taarak Mehta Makes Splashing Entry In List Of Top 10 Shows, Bigg Boss 16 Shines Again

Latest TRP Ratings: Hey folks! It's a bright new Thursday and time to serve you with a spicy edition of TRP Report. The BARC TRP ratings for week 50 of 2022 have been finally released. This week has seen quite a few changes in the rankings and numbers of your favourite TV shows including Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmaah and Bigg Boss 16.

Wondering how the Hindi daily soaps and reality shows have performed in the third last week of 2022? Did Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin dethrone Anupamaa? We will answer all your questions in this special segment. Grab a bowl of nachos and dip and start the reading session.

TRP WEEK 50: HITS AND MISSES

Colors channel's Naagin 6, which stars Tejasswi Prakash in a lead role, failed to the enter the list of top ten shows in week 50. The supernatural drama, which earlier starred Simba Nagpal and Pratik Sehajpal, garnered a TRP of 1.6 in the current week.

Interestingly, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah made a splashing entry in the list of top-rated shows, bagging the number ninth spot. The numbers of the sitcom starring Dilip Joshi have increased after a long time. Can TMKOC claim the slot leadership from Imlie? If the numbers continue to rise, we might have a new slot leader at 8:30pm.

LATEST TRP RATINGS: SEE TOP TEN SHOWS LIST

While Anupamaa continued to dominate the numbers game, Bigg Boss 16 also performed well in terms of ratings. Salman Khan's BB 16 garnered an average TRP of 1.9, securing the number eight position. It also emerged as the number one non-fiction shows across all leading GECs including Star Plus, Colors TV, Zee TV and Sony TV.

Indian Idol 13 has turned out to be the darkhorse of the year as it has performed well at the rating charts. Despite competition from Naagin 6, the singing reality show received a rating of 1.7, bagging the number tenth position.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin was about to dethrone Anupamaa once again but it lost the mark by a whisker. While Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey's show got a TRP of 2.8, GHKKPM bagged the number two spot with 2.7 TRP. The romantic saga starring Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh saw a significant rise in viewership in week 50 of 2022.

Despite the exit of original leads, Imlie continues to remain a fan favourite. The show, which stars Megha Chakraborty in titular role, has claimed the number three spot.

Who said late night shows don't work anymore? Yeh Hai Chahatein has proved that good content will sell irrespective of the time slot. Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra's romantic drama, which is headed towards a leap, has bagged the number fifth spot in week 50.

Pandya Store also managed to secure a spot in the list of top shows, according to latest TRP BARC ratings. Check out the full list of top ten shows!

RANK SHOW NAME TRP 1 ANUPAMAA 2.8 2 GHUM HAI KISIKEY PYAAR MEIIN 2.7 3 IMLIE 2.2 4 YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI 2.1 5 YEH HAI CHAHATEIN 2.1 6 PANDYA STORE 2.1 7 FALTU 2 8 BIGG BOSS 16 1.9 9 TAARAK MEHTA KA OOLTAH CHASHMAH 1.9 10 INDIAN IDOL 13 1.7

Did you favourite show secure a spot in list of top ten shows? Do share your thoughts with us by tweeting @Filmibeat.

Stay tuned for more TV updates.