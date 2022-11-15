Bigg Boss 16: Gauahar Khan & Kushal Tandon Hit Out At Shalin Bhanot For His Arrogance & Mean Remarks

Shalin Bhanot has been the talk of the town since the day he entered Bigg Boss 16. He has been one of the strongest contestants on the popular reality show and his proximity with Tina Datta has also been making the headlines. Amid this, Shalin's strong remarks and aggressive behaviour also grab the eyeballs and leave the audience brimming with an opinion. A similar incident took place after he targeted Gautam Vig during the recent captaincy task and referred to him as 'kamzor aurat' while eliminating him from the task.

Shalin's sexist remarks didn't go down well with Gauahar Khan who took to social media to slam the Naagin actor. In a tweet, the Bigg Boss 7 winner wrote, "Shalin Bhanot auratein kamzor nahi hotin .To think calling Gautam an 'aurat' is something derogatory, is extremely disappointing. Insult karna hai toh traits aur personality pe karo .Aurat kitni strong hoti hai woh toh aapke paidaish pe hi app ko pata hona chahiye.Ur mom is a woman. Show some respect".

Apart from Gauahar, Kushal Tandon also took a jibe at Shalin in a series of tweets. Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Kushal wrote, "Well I don't generally discuss Bigboss ever, having said that by chance saw the most boring season ... jus wanted to say shaleen bro kaun hoon tum? Bhai hoon ? How many line of lawyers u have? How much muscle power u have? If in any reality check plz contact me". He further took a jibe at Shalin's personal life and wrote, "A guy who can't own his 10 year old son .... Talking about morals. Irony".

Kushal didn't stop here and challenged Shalin to try a muscle on him. He tweeted, "And the arrogance of shaleen to the contestants, bro try me as a muscle power and my lawyers channel tho door ki Baat hain. try guys like me to over power".

Meanwhile, Shalin recently took a sigh of relief as his punishment of not being allowed to participate in the captaincy task has finally been uplifted. For the uninitiated, Shalin was refrained from becoming a captain all this while after he had allegedly pushed Archana Gautam during a task. Do you think Shalin will make a good captain?