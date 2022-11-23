BB16: Rahul Vaidya Sympathises With Sumbul Touqeer Post Her Fight With Shalin Bhanot: She's Among Evil Sharks

Sumbul Touqeer’s Differences With Shalin Bhanot

Sumbul Touqeer, who got a call from her father recently, was seen parting ways with Shaling Bhanot. The actress had expressed her disappointment towards Shalin for not taking a stand for her. Sumbul also stated that she will no longer stick by Shalin's side.

Shalin Says He Hates Sumbul

Later, Shalin Bhanot raised the eyebrows during the nomination task stating that he hates Sumbul and doesn't like her game plan in the house. 'Mujhe bilkul pasand nahi ye, meri dost bhi nahi hai. Mujhe lagta hai ye bekaar hai, bakwas hai,' Shaling added. Later, Sumbul was nominated for elimination.

Rahul Vaidya Sympathises With Sumbul

Post the incident, former Bigg Boss contestant Rahul Vaidya took to the micro-blogging site Twitter and sympathised with Sumbul stating she is staying among the evil sharks in the house. 'Today I genuinely felt bad for Sumbul. She is young kid and everyone just rags her!!! Big boss should have a minimum age of 22/24 to enter the house. Sumbul is amongst evil shark,' he tweeted.

Rahul Vaidya Called Sumbul A Joker

Earlier, Rahul Vaidya was seen criticising Sumbul for her obsessive behaviour towards Shalin post his fight with MC Stan. He said, 'Shalin handled the whole situation very well and with composure! And in all this Sumbul again looked like a joker'.

Sumbul’s Father Warned Her About Shalin-Tina

Meanwhile, Sumbul's father, who had called her on the show, also advises her to stay away from Shalin and Tina Datta and warned her about their dirty games. He even asked her to put the duo in their places on national television. 'Tina aur Shalin ko unki aukat dikhao national TV pe,' he added and was also seen using abusive language for them following which he was slammed by Tina and Shalin's respective parents.