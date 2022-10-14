Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, MC Stan, Sreejita De, Gori Nagori - This Contestant To Get Evicted?

Bigg Boss 16, which went on air early this month, has managed to keep the audience intrigued with its interesting twists. From continuous tiffs to the love angles, each episode of the popular reality show has been grabbing the eyeballs. And now, after two weeks, it's time for the first elimination of the season. For the uninitiated, MC Stan, Gori Nagori, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta and Sreejita De have been nominated for elimination this week. Needless to say, everyone is brimming with an opinion about who will be the first contestant to bid adieu to the BB house in this season.

According to a report published in Bollywood Life, Sreejita De is likely to be evicted this week. Reportedly, Sreejita De, who became a household name post her stint in Uttaran, has failed to entertain the audience with her performance in Bigg Boss 16. To note, Sreejita was nominated for elimination by captain Gautam Vig after her nasty argument with Gori wherein she called the Haryanvi dancer standardless. In fact, MC Stan, Gori and Tina were also nominated for the same reason on the show. To note, an official announcement about Sreejita's elimination is yet to be made.