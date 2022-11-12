Before Bigg Boss 16, Shiv Thakare Was A Part Of Two Big Reality Shows Including Marathi Bigg Boss
Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 16 has been making news since its premiere on Colors TV last month. Many popular celebrities including Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sajid Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Ankit Gupta among others are seen as participants on the show.
The current season is fetching much better numbers as compared to the last two seasons and fans are loving the changing dynamics inside the Bigg Boss house.
While all contestants are trying their level best to stay in limelight, Shiv Thakare has been all over the headlines these days. The young lad has turned out to be one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 16 thanks to his friendship with Abdu Rozik and rivalry with Priyanka & Shalin.
Most recently, his physical fight with 'silbatta queen' Archana Gautam became the talk of the town. After the nasty showdown, Bigg Boss ejected Archana due to physical violence.
Did you know that he also featured in two big reality shows before entering the Bigg Boss 16 house? Let's take a look at the list of reality shows in which Shiv participated before Salman's show.
MTV Roadies Rising
Shiv made his TV debut with 'MTV Roadies Rising' back in 2017. He nailed the audition round leaving gang leaders Rannvijay Singha, Neha Dhupia, Karan Kundrra, and Prince Narula impressed.
‘Roadies’ Semi-Finalist
After clearing the audition round, he became a part of Rannvijay Singha's team and turned out to be a semi-finalist. Shweta Mehta from Neha's gang won the show.
Bigg Boss Marathi 2
In 2019, he made an appearance on MTV's 'The Anti Social Network' and later participated in the second season of 'Bigg Boss Marathi' in the same year.
Winner of ‘Bigg Boss Marathi’
Hosted by Mahesh Manjrekar, 'Bigg Bogg Boss Marathi 2' marked a turning point in Shiv's career and he was declared as the show's winner beating other popular co-contestants.
Entry in ‘Bigg Boss 16’
'Bigg Boss 16' is Shiv's third reality show and he's coming out as a strong contender for the trophy. Now, it'll be interesting to see if he'll be able to create history by becoming the first 'Bigg Boss Marathi' winner to win Salman Khan's show or not.
