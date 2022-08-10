Bengali Actor Saibal Bhattacharya Attempts Suicide, Admitted To Hospital

Before attempting suicide, Saibal Bhattacharya had taken to his social media handle on Monday night, where he posted a video in a wounded state describing his condition. The actor allegedly blamed his wife and in-laws for his miseries in the Facebook video. The Kolkata police suggest that the actor was depressed due to the setbacks in his personal and professional life.

Saibal Bhattacharya, the senior Bengali television actor attempted suicide at his residence in Kasaba, Koltaka. According to the Kolkata Police, Saibal Bhattacharya injured himself and was found in an unconscious state at his residence on Monday (August 8, 2022) night. He was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital and is currently recovering well.

Saibal Bhattacharya, who is a highly popular face of Bengali Television, is best known for his role in the famous show Prothoma Kadambini. He has also starred in several acclaimed Bengali TV shows including Karikhela, Udan Tubri, Mithai, and others. However, the Kolkata police suggest that the actor has been struggling to find work for the last few months, which affected both his financial condition and family life.

The news has totally shocked the Bengali television audiences. Saibal Bhattacharya's suicide attempt has come months after Bengali actors Pallavi Dey and Bidisha De Majumdar, and model Manjusha Niyohi died by suicide.

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM