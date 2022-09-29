Apparently, Ayush was put on ventilator support after a small infection, but the condition grew serious and the doctors could not save him.

Jeetu Gupta, who played the character of Dr Gupta in Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain, has lost his 19-year-old son Ayush Gupta. Jeetu shared the heartbreaking news on his Facebook account.

On September 27, Jeetu shared a note that read, "My son's condition is critical in ventilator, please pray for my son". After his note, he even shared his son's photo from the hospital and wrote, "After reading the post about son Ayush, I am constantly getting calls from all of you to inquire about his condition, but with folded hands, I request you to only pray to God at this time because his condition is very serious. I am absolutely in no position to talk to anyone and it is not possible that so many calls...."

On September 28, Jeetu shared the news of the demise of his 19-year-old. He wrote in Hindi, 'Nahi Raha Mera Babu Ayush'. Celebs from the TV industry mourned the loss of Ayush.

Comedian Sunil Pal also shared the shocking news on his Instagram account and wrote, " Rip , Bhabhi ji Ghar per hai k Actor Mere Bhai Jeetu k Gupta k Suputra Aayush (19 years) nahi rahe 🙏😭 😭😭😭."

Rohitash Gaud revealed that people on the sets were numb after knowing about their co-star's son's death.

Rohitash was quoted by Times Now Digital as saying, "I was shocked to know the news of Jeetu Gupta's son Ayush's demise. He was only 19 years old. Whenever I call Jeetu Gupta to know about his well-being, he gets emotional and says that he is not keen to live. I am afraid about his health as he can suffer from depression after his son's death. Jeetu's son was young and he had big dreams for him."