Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain Actor Deepesh Bhan Passes Away

TV actor Deepesh Bhan, who played the role of Malkhan Singh in the popular show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain, passed away today (July 23). His demise was recently confirmed by assistant director and actor Vaibhav Mathur. Deepesh is survived by his wife and son.
According to reports, Deepesh Bhan was playing cricket today in Mumbai. While playing the game, he collapsed on the field. He was quickly rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Apart from Vaibhav Mathur, the makers of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain also expressed their grief over Deepesh's sudden demise.
They shared a statement with the media, which read, "Deeply saddened & shocked by the sudden demise of our beloved Deepesh Bhan. One of the most dedicated actors in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai and like our family. He will be deeply missed by all. Our heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul Rest In Eternal Peace. God give his family the strength to cope with this great loss. Sanjay & Binaiferr Kohli And the Entire Team of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai."
His FIR co-star Kavita Kaushik mourned his death on Twitter. She tweeted, "In shock, gutted ,pained with the news of Deepesh Bhan passing away at the age of 41 yesterday, a very important cast member in f.i.r , Was a fit guy who never drank/smoked or did anything to harm his health, left behind a wife n one year old child and parents and us all."
Well, his demise has indeed shocked the entire TV fraternity. Talking about his acting career, Deepesh Bhan had also acted in shows such as Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Comedy Club, Bhootwala, FIR, Comedy Ka King Kaun and so on. He had also featured in several TV commercials.
May his soul rest in peace!
