Bharti Singh Gets Trolled For Dressing Up Son Laksh As An Arab Sheik With A Hookah In The Frame

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa recently revealed their son Laksh’s face on his three-month birthday by sharing a special vlog on their YouTube channel. The couple has since then been posting some adorable pictures of their little munchkin on Instagram.

The comedienne had first shared a few snaps from Laksh’s photoshoot where he was dressed as Harry Potter. This was followed by Bharti sharing a picture of Laksh in Arab attire on Sunday. The baby was seen wearing a kaffiyeh (traditional scarf) with agal (cord) whilst being seated on a chair with his eyes closed. The frame also had a hookah to give to photo an authentic vibe.

Singh shared the pic of Laksh dressed like a Sheikh and wrote: “Happy sunday Laksh singh limbachiya #ganpatibappamorya #golla #Bhartisingh #haarshlimbachiya.” As soon as she shared the adorable photo, many fans and industry friends such as Kishwer Merchantt and Anita Hassanandani showered love on the baby in the comments section.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, some of the netizens didn’t like the photo and trolled Bharti. it must be noted that a section of people raised an objection to the fact that a hookah was placed in front of the baby in the photo.

One naysayer said, “Abi s bigad rh ho bacha ko #@bharti.laughterqueen,” while another one wrote, “Hukka kyu rakha he.” One more person commented, “Baki sab toh thik hai ye hookah kis khusi main rakha hai bhay?”