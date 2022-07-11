Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa were blessed with a baby boy on April 3, 2022. The couple has now revealed their son Laksh's face for the first time on social media. In a YouTube vlog, Bharti asked her fans if Laksh looks like her or like Haarsh.
Bharti Singh And Haarsh Limbachiyaa Reveal Son Laksh's Face On His Three Month Birthday, Watch
Singh also gave a tour of her son's room and said that she is very excited about his face reveal. Later, Haarsh and Bharti were seen revealing Laksh’s face while cutting his 3-month birthday cake. The comedienne even said that Laksh will be a 'mumma's boy’ and that he has a 'lot of patience’.
The aforementioned video was shared with the following caption: “Hai na hamara Gola cuteee. Ab aap batao Gola kispe gaya hai mere pe ya Haarsh pe (Isn't our Gola cute? Now you guys tell us if he looks like me or like Haarsh)?” Take a look!
As soon as Bharti shared the video, fans thronged to the comments section to shower love on baby Laksh. One user wrote, “The baby will definitely be happy pill for everyone! Look at him so adorable.” Another fan said, “The way he was sitting near the cake was so adorable do cute worlds cutest baby ever.”
Bharti and Haarsh Limbachiyaa embraced parenthood for the first time in April this year. The former resumed her work less than two weeks after delivering her baby. On the professional front, Bharti and Haarsh were recently seen hosting Colors TV’s Hunarbaaz and The Khatra Khatra Show.
- Bharti Singh Rings In Her 38th Birthday; Avika Gor, Yuvika Chaudhary And Other Celebs Extend Heartfelt Wishes
- Kapil Sharma's 'Too Much English' In Toronto Will Leave You In Splits; Parmeet Sethi, Bharti & Others React
- Bharti Singh & Haarsh Limbachiyaa Reveal Their Baby's Name
- Bharti Singh In Legal Trouble: FIR Filed Against Her For Hurting Religious Sentiments
- Bharti Singh Apologises After Her Old Video In Which She Makes Fun Of Beard And Moustache Goes Viral
- Bharti Singh Expresses Her Desire To Have A Daughter, Says She Wants A Sister For Her Son Golla After 2 Years
- Bharti Singh & Haarsh Limbachiyaa Share Adorable Pics With Golla As He Turns One Month Old
- Aditya Narayan Wishes Bharti Singh And Haarsh Limbachiyaa ‘All The Best’ On Becoming Parents; Read Statement
- Hunarbaaz Host Bharti Singh Opens Up About Trolls Who Criticised Her For Resuming Work After Childbirth
- Bharti Singh On Resuming Work In Just Twelve Days After Giving Birth: It Was Tough, Extremely Emotional
- Hunarbaaz: Bharti Singh Jokes About 'Mamu' Karan Johar Launching Her Baby In The Industry, WATCH
- Surbhi Chandna Talks About Hosting Hunarbaaz: Bharti Is A Very Talented Host; I'm Not Replacing Her In Any Way