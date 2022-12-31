EXCLUSIVE: Bharti Singh’s Husband Haarsh Limbachiya Suffers Loss Of Crores Due To New Show Fawara Chowk

It hasn't been long since Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh made the headlines for their new show Fawara Chowk. Produced by Bharti and Haarsh, Fawara Chowk features the power couple along with Ali Asgar, Monalisa, Surabhi and Samriddhi in the lead. The show went on air on December 5 this year on Dangal TV. As it continues to entertain the audience, Haarsh and Bharti are in a tight spot as the show is likely to end soon. Filmibeat has exclusively learnt that Fawara Chowk will be wrapped in 30 days.

A source stated that the channel had earlier granted 130 episodes for Fawara Chowk. But now the channel is reportedly shutting down in just 30 episodes. If the reports turned out to be true, Haarsh and Bharti will be incurring a loss of Rs 2 crores. The source claims that Haarsh and Bharti had invested around Rs 4 crores in the show and with the show shutting in just 30 episodes, the channel is willing to return Rs 1.5 crores. The source also stated that Haarsh is upset for the last 10 days due to the massive loss. And although Bharti has been helping him get over it, as per the source, he has decided not to produce a fiction show again. So far, an official announcement hasn't been made, the source revealed that Fawara Chowk will end soon.

Meanwhile, Bharti, in her recent appearance on Moving On Malaika, revealed that she became a comedian because she was trolled and taunted. She said, "I became funnier because I was trolled a lot. I faced taunts not just from the outsiders but from my own people in the house. 'Bas kar yaar ladkiyaan itna nahi khati (do not eat more, girls do not eat much)', 'aage chal ke kya karegi (What will you do in future)', 'tera vyah nahi hoega (nobody will marry you)'. I was like, 'how does my eating habit affect my wedding?".