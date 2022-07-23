Bharti Singh Is All Set To Host Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Show To Premiere On September 2 - Reports

A lot of speculation is currently underway in the media regarding the upcoming season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. The popular celebrity dance reality show is all set to return with its 10th season very soon on Colors TV. Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi will be seen judging Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

The production house and channel are apparently looking at celebrities from different walks of life to feature on the show this year. Meanwhile, as per an ETimes TV report, Bharti Singh has been asked to host it and she is very excited about the offer. The report further added that the comedienne is yet to sign on the dotted line. However, the deal is as good as done whilst the modalities are fast being worked out.

A source close to the development told the portal, "People might have expected Maniesh Paul to make the cut but this time his name was not considered. Perhaps the makers wanted a change. When Bharti's name cropped up, almost every decision maker in question endorsed it and it became a sort of a unanimous choice."

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will reportedly go on air on September 2. Many popular TV celebs such as Dheeraj Dhoopar, Niti Taylor and Nia Sharma are said to be joining as participants this year. The makers have even approached renowned chefs Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar and cricketers Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Lasith Malinga and Harbhajan Singh to feature as contestants on the show.