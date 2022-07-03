Bharti Singh Rings In Her 38th Birthday; Avika Gor, Yuvika Chaudhary And Other Celebs Extend Heartfelt Wishes

Bharti Singh turned a year older today on July 3. The popular comedian received special birthday wishes from her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa on her big day. Many TV celebs and such as Avika Gor, Yuvika Chaudhary and others also extended heartfelt wishes on social media.



This happens to be a special birthday for The Kapil Sharma Show castmate as she is with her baby Gola. It must be noted that Bharti and Haarsh embraced parenthood for the first time earlier this year. Singh is celebrating her birthday with her friends and family in Goa.

Haarsh shared an adorable picture on his Instagram stories to wish his lovely wife. He wrote, “Happy Birthday my love” in his caption. Many industry friends also wished her by sharing pictures of her on social media.

Meanwhile, Bharti also celebrated the fact that her son Gola turns 3 months old today on her birthday. Singh, who turned 38 today, took to her Instagram handle to share a couple of videos of her son Gola in the morning and revealed that he turned three months old.

In one of the clips, the comedian can be seen having a good birthday morning with her son. However, she had hidden her son’s face and added the background music “Naani teri morni ko” in the video. She wrote, “Happy 3 months Golla!” in her caption.

In an earlier interview with ETimes TV, Bharti had opened up about not setting any record for working immediately after giving birth. She was quoted as saying, “I had no intention of setting any record or benchmark by working till the last day of my pregnancy and reporting to work immediately. My doctor told me that no one knew and understood my body better than me and that I should listen to myself. People will give you a lot of advice, but it completely depends on what your body is comfortable with. That’s exactly what I kept in mind.”