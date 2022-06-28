Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli recently bought a new car and she has posted pictures of herself, and her father posing in front of their new vehicle on her social media account. The actress also performed puja in front of her new Mercedes Benz GLE. She even cut a cake to mark the occasion and then posed with it.
Bigg Boss 14 Fame Nikki Tamboli Buys New Mercedes Benz GLE Worth Rs 86 Lakh, Shares Pictures On Social Media
The ex-showroom price of Nikki’s new car starts from Rs 85.8 lakh and goes up to Rs 1 crore. The actress shared the news with her fans and followers by posting some stunning pictures on her Instagram account, where we see the entire showroom decorated with white, golden and grey coloured balloons.
Nikki wrote in her caption, “For always lifting me up and never letting me down, I'm forever grateful. I'll always be your little girl #mercedesbenz #daddylittlegirl #familyfirst #gratitude #blessed.” Check out the post below:
As soon as she shared the post, her Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 co-contestant Sana Makbul took to the comments section and wrote, “Baby ki gadi aagayi (Baby's car is here), congratulations.” It must be noted that many other industry colleagues such as Jasmin Bhasin, Pavitra Punia, Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Singh and Sugandha Mishra also congratulated her.
On the professional front, Nikki was last seen in the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She recently also appeared on Bharti Singh's comedy show, The Khatra Khatra Show earlier this year.
