Bigg Boss 15 Fame Ieshaan Sehgaal Reveals He Lost A Big Bollywood Project; Read Statement

Model-actor Ieshaan Sehgaal shot to fame with his appearance as a contestant in Bigg Boss 15. The handsome hunk also found love in co-contestant Miesha Iyer. After participating in the Salman Khan show, Ieshaan has been missing from the small screen for quite a long time now.

Recently, in an interview with ETimes TV, Ieshaan Sehgaal said that he has been in Dubai for the past few months. He said that he received many offers on various platforms. He also admitted that he had received an offer of a big Bollywood project, however, he lost it.

Ieshaan Sehgaal said, "When I was selected, I felt on top of the world. I started working on myself and my character; I did that for around three months, for which I came to Dubai. I thought that living here alone and focusing on my craft would help me perform better. But suddenly I got a call from the production house one day saying that they were taking somebody else for the role."

The Bigg Boss 15 contestant fame was very disappointed after losing a big Bollywood project. He stated that he wasn't depressed but was disappointed because it had taken a lot of his time and energy. Ieshaan Sehgaal said, "I had given up other projects for this film, so I lost out on a lot of work. But I believe in my craft and myself, so I didn't let this shake my belief."

Ieshaan concluded his conversation by saying that he is open to work on TV if he gets something unique to do. Talking about his acting career, Ieshaan Sehgaal has worked in shows such as Zindagi-U-turn and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. He was recently seen in music video 'Baarishein' opposite his girlfriend Miesha Iyer.