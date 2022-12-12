Bigg Boss 16: 3 New Captains In BB House; Sumbul, Tina Datta, & Soundarya Are New Ranis
Colors TV's Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan, finally witnessed the wild card entries of Sreejita De and Vikkas Manaktala last week.
While both the wild card contestants have added a fresh touch to the controversial house, the makers are constantly trying to introduce new twists to make the show more exciting and entertaining for viewers.
Last week, Ankit Gupta become the new king after beating co-contestants Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, and Sumbul Touqeer Khan in the captaincy task. His tenure as the captain is finally coming to an end and the housemates will be seen choosing the new king or queen of the Bigg Boss 6 house in tonight's (December 12) episode.
As shown in the promo last night (December 11), for the first time in the history, Bigg Boss house will see three new captains being elected at the same time. Interestingly, Shiv and his 'mandali' will have the power to elect three new captains between Shalin, Priyanka, Tina, Sumbul, and Soundarya.
While the whole task will be aired tonight, the names of three new captains are already out. According to the popular Twitter handle Khabri which provides all the interesting updates related to Bigg Boss 16, Soundarya, Sumbul, and Tina are the new queens. Yes, you read that right!
Take a look at the post below:
However, the confirmation is still awaited. If it's true then Nimrit and group must have threw Priyanka and Shalin out of the task. Looks like viewers will get to see another ugly fight on th show during the captaincy task.
Also, wild-cards Vikkas and Sreejita will indulge into another fight during a conversation with Archana Gautam. As show in the promos, Archana will ignite fight between them in the kitchen area. When Vikkas sits down to eat, Archana mentions that the Bhindi (ladyfinger) ki sabzi cooked by Sreejita may have worms. He then decides to not have it and starts fighting with Sreejita when she tries to clarify that she would never prepare a rotten vegetable.
Keep watching this space for more updates!
