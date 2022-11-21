Bigg Boss 16: 3 Reasons Why We Think Gautam Vig Got Eliminated From Salman Khan’s Show

Gautam Vig’s Love Affair Angle With Soundarya Sharma

Gautam has been the talk of the town not just for his participation in Bigg Boss 16 but also for his link up with co-contestant Soundarya Sharma. It was reported that the two found love in each other inside the BB house. However, it appeared to be a planned love angle. Though the 'couple' claimed they have genuine feelings for each other, Gautam was time and again called out for faking relationships and enmity in the house and it eventually affected his performance.

Laid Back Attitude In Tasks

Bigg Boss 16 is a show which requires you to be on your toes especially during the tasks. While Gautam appeared to be a strong contestant initially, he was seen having a laid back attitude be it in the house or in the tasks. His journey was simply revolving around Soundarya. This was evident during his captaincy week wherein he was just concerned about and focussing on Soundarya and was called out by Bigg Boss as well.

Lack Of Strong Opinion

Ever since his love affair with Soundarya grabbed the eyeballs, Gautam was just focussing on this aspect. Neither did he actively voice his opinions in the matters of the house, nor did he have anything to offer in terms of content apart from being mushy with Soundarya. His journey was becoming monotonous which could probably be the reason for his exit from the show.