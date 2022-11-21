Bigg Boss 16: 3 Reasons Why We Think Gautam Vig Got Eliminated From Salman Khan’s Show
Bigg Boss 16 has been full of surprises both for the contestants and for the audience. Just when you think that the popular reality show is getting a little predictable, a new twist comes which turns the table in the house. Interestingly, the nomination process last week got the audience excited as the two couples of the BB house were nominated for elimination. We are talking about Gautam Vig-Soundarya Sharma and Shalin Bhanot-Tina Dutta. Amid the speculations about who will bid adieu to the show, Gautam was evicted from Bigg Boss 16 during the weekend.
His elimination did leave Soundarya and his fans heartbroken. It was reported that Gautam was eliminated on the basis of audience votes. And now, we have decoded other factors which led to the Pinjara Khubsurti Ka actor's elimination from Bigg Boss 16.
Gautam Vig’s Love Affair Angle With Soundarya Sharma
Gautam has been the talk of the town not just for his participation in Bigg Boss 16 but also for his link up with co-contestant Soundarya Sharma. It was reported that the two found love in each other inside the BB house. However, it appeared to be a planned love angle. Though the 'couple' claimed they have genuine feelings for each other, Gautam was time and again called out for faking relationships and enmity in the house and it eventually affected his performance.
Laid Back Attitude In Tasks
Bigg Boss 16 is a show which requires you to be on your toes especially during the tasks. While Gautam appeared to be a strong contestant initially, he was seen having a laid back attitude be it in the house or in the tasks. His journey was simply revolving around Soundarya. This was evident during his captaincy week wherein he was just concerned about and focussing on Soundarya and was called out by Bigg Boss as well.
Lack Of Strong Opinion
Ever since his love affair with Soundarya grabbed the eyeballs, Gautam was just focussing on this aspect. Neither did he actively voice his opinions in the matters of the house, nor did he have anything to offer in terms of content apart from being mushy with Soundarya. His journey was becoming monotonous which could probably be the reason for his exit from the show.
