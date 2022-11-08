Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik Named Best Captain; Receives Power To Save Four Contestants

Post his participation in Bigg Boss 16, Abdu Rozik has become the nation's heartthrob. His actions, words, and maturity has been winning the hearts of contestants since day 1. The situation is the same inside the house as well as every housemate loves and respects him. Since everyone in the BB house has a soft corner for him, his captaincy has been running smoothly with every contestant doing their chores without any issue. This is the reason that Bigg Boss rewarded Abdu with a title and a special power.

As per reports, before the start of the nomination task, Bigg Boss applauded Abdu Rozik's captaincy and stated that no one in the house raised an issue about how he runs it. Pleased, Bigg Boss named Chota Bhaijaan the best captain of the season and gave him a special power. In it, Abdu gets to save four of his friends from nominations. Unsurprisingly, he chose his brothers-in-the-house Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, and MC Stan. In addition, he chose to save his love and close friend Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. As per the power, the four contestants were exempted from the nomination task.

In the task, the four saved contestants will play the role of rose vendors. Three housemates will be selected from the rest who will present their case as to why they should be saved. The rest will bargain the saved four for the roses and then will give them to their favourite contestant. As per the promo, while Sumbul Touqeer tried to procure the roses for Shalin Bhanott, he didn't reciprocate the same in her turn and chose to save Tina Datta over her. An upset Sumbul confronted Shalin about it and declared the end of their friendship.

As per reports, it seems that Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, and Sumbul Touqeer will be nominated. Tune into the show at 10 p.m. to know what actually happened.