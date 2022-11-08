Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik Named Best Captain; Receives Power To Save Four Contestants
Post his participation in Bigg Boss 16, Abdu Rozik has become the nation's heartthrob. His actions, words, and maturity has been winning the hearts of contestants since day 1. The situation is the same inside the house as well as every housemate loves and respects him. Since everyone in the BB house has a soft corner for him, his captaincy has been running smoothly with every contestant doing their chores without any issue. This is the reason that Bigg Boss rewarded Abdu with a title and a special power.
As per reports, before the start of the nomination task, Bigg Boss applauded Abdu Rozik's captaincy and stated that no one in the house raised an issue about how he runs it. Pleased, Bigg Boss named Chota Bhaijaan the best captain of the season and gave him a special power. In it, Abdu gets to save four of his friends from nominations. Unsurprisingly, he chose his brothers-in-the-house Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, and MC Stan. In addition, he chose to save his love and close friend Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. As per the power, the four contestants were exempted from the nomination task.
In the task, the four saved contestants will play the role of rose vendors. Three housemates will be selected from the rest who will present their case as to why they should be saved. The rest will bargain the saved four for the roses and then will give them to their favourite contestant. As per the promo, while Sumbul Touqeer tried to procure the roses for Shalin Bhanott, he didn't reciprocate the same in her turn and chose to save Tina Datta over her. An upset Sumbul confronted Shalin about it and declared the end of their friendship.
As per reports, it seems that Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, and Sumbul Touqeer will be nominated. Tune into the show at 10 p.m. to know what actually happened.
- Bigg Boss 16 November 8 Highlights: Sumbul, Gori, And Priyanka Get Nominated; Tina Calls Shalin Cheap And Fake
- Bigg Boss 16: Gori Nagori's BF Sunny Choudhary Slams Sajid Khan: Gori Is Not There To Do His Personal Work
- Bigg Boss 16: Netizens Including Kashmera Shah Applaud As Sumbul Touqeer Finally Snaps Back At Shalin Bhanott
- Bigg Boss 16 November 7 Highlights: Nimrit & Priyanka Get Into Nasty Fight; Abdu & Shiv Mock Gautam-Soundarya
- ‘Shame On Nimrit’: Popular ‘Bigg Boss 16’ Contestant Trolled For Abusing Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary
- Bigg Boss 16 November 6 Highlights: Abdu Loses His Cool On Archana, Latter Gets Into Huge Fight With Sumbul
- Isha Malviya Opens Up About Priyanka Choudhary & Ankit Gupta’s Relationship, Claims That They Are Not Dating
- Bigg Boss 16 November 4 Highlights: Salman Schools Shalin And Archana; Abdu Becomes The New Captain
- Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik’s Fees For Salman Khan’s Show Will Leave You Surprised
- Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan EXPOSE Gautam Vig In Front Of Soundarya Sharma?
- Bigg Boss 16: Makers Trolled Heavily For Its Tasks; Netizens Call It ‘Bakwaas Season’
- Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan To Get Evicted From Salman Khan’s Show? Here’s What We Know