Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik Opens Up On His Stint On Salman Khan’s Show & His Cuteness Will Win Your Heart; WATCH
Bigg Boss 16 often comes up with some mindboggling twists which leave the audience and the contestants dumbstruck. However, the recent twist on the show left everyone heartbroken and teary-eyed. This was because Abdu Rozik, who is one of the most loved contestants on the show, had walked out of the Bigg Boss house in the recent episode. It was reported that Abdu was allowed to leave the BB house for a couple of days as a life changing opportunity came his way. However, the makers assured that the Tajikistani singer will be back on the popular reality show if he abides by the rule set for him for stepping out of the house.
As Abdu is out of the BB house, he was beaming with joy. During his recent interaction with the media, Abdu was quizzed about his experience of being on Bigg Boss 16. To this, the Tajikistani singer was all praises for the show and said, "Bigg boss is the best.... very very good.... I love Bigg Boss". He was further quizzed about his experience of being with host Salman Khan on the popular reality show and said, "I am very happy, I love it". On the other hand, the contestants have been heartbroken by Abdu's exit and were seen cherishing his memories in the house. In fact, Sajid Khan was also seen crying after Abdu left the house.
With Abdu's exit, the captaincy task will witness a face off between Soundarya Sharma and Vikas Manaktala. It will be interesting to see who will become the next captain of the house.
On the other hand, the current captains of the house Tina Datta and Sumbul Touqeer Khan got into a nasty fight in the house over chocolates. Following the argument, Tina called Sumbul an invisible contestant and asked her to wear the black mask again which was given to her once by Bigg Boss for not being active in the house. We wonder if this will lead to another rivalry in the house.
- Entertainment LIVE Updates: Priyanka Chopra Heads For Christmas Holiday With Malti, Tina-Sumbul Lock Horns
- Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary Isn’t The REAL Name Of Udaariyaan Actress, She Changed It In 2019; Deets Here
- Bigg Boss 16 Elimination: Abdu Rozik Likely To Re-Enter? Reason Behind His Sudden Exit REVEALED
- Entertainment News Updates: John's New Look From Pathaan On His Birthday; Avatar 2 Takes Bumper Opening
- Bigg Boss 16 Elimination: Abdu Rozik Gets Evicted From Salman Khan's Show? Watch VIRAL Video
- ‘He Is Mocking The Word Sardarni,’ Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's Mom Slams VJ Andy For Calling Her Daughter 'Bhalu'
- EXCL! Priyanka Choudhary And THESE 2 Bigg Boss 16 Stars In Khatron Ke Khiladi 13? Here's The TRUTH
- Naagin 7: After Priyanka Choudhary, Makers Considering THIS Bigg Boss 16 Contestant For The Show? Deets Inside
- Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Schools Sajid Khan For Confusing Abdu Rozik About His Feelings For Nimrit Ahluwalia
- Entertainment News Updates: SRK Reacts To Boycott Pathaan Trend On Twitter, Salman Khan Schools Sajid Khan
- LATEST TRP RATINGS: Anupamaa DROPS Again, Bigg Boss 16 Continues To ROAR In Week 49. See FULL List
- Bigg Boss 16: Vikkas Manaktala Actress-Wife Is Proud Of His Journey So Far; Calls Him ‘Yaaron Ka Yaar’