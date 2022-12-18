Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik Opens Up On His Stint On Salman Khan’s Show & His Cuteness Will Win Your Heart; WATCH

Bigg Boss 16 often comes up with some mindboggling twists which leave the audience and the contestants dumbstruck. However, the recent twist on the show left everyone heartbroken and teary-eyed. This was because Abdu Rozik, who is one of the most loved contestants on the show, had walked out of the Bigg Boss house in the recent episode. It was reported that Abdu was allowed to leave the BB house for a couple of days as a life changing opportunity came his way. However, the makers assured that the Tajikistani singer will be back on the popular reality show if he abides by the rule set for him for stepping out of the house.

As Abdu is out of the BB house, he was beaming with joy. During his recent interaction with the media, Abdu was quizzed about his experience of being on Bigg Boss 16. To this, the Tajikistani singer was all praises for the show and said, "Bigg boss is the best.... very very good.... I love Bigg Boss". He was further quizzed about his experience of being with host Salman Khan on the popular reality show and said, "I am very happy, I love it". On the other hand, the contestants have been heartbroken by Abdu's exit and were seen cherishing his memories in the house. In fact, Sajid Khan was also seen crying after Abdu left the house.

Advertisement

With Abdu's exit, the captaincy task will witness a face off between Soundarya Sharma and Vikas Manaktala. It will be interesting to see who will become the next captain of the house.

On the other hand, the current captains of the house Tina Datta and Sumbul Touqeer Khan got into a nasty fight in the house over chocolates. Following the argument, Tina called Sumbul an invisible contestant and asked her to wear the black mask again which was given to her once by Bigg Boss for not being active in the house. We wonder if this will lead to another rivalry in the house.