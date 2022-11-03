Bigg Boss 16: After Gautam Vig Gets Fired, Abdu Rozik Becomes The New Captain
Bigg Boss 16 has been one of the most talked about reality shows on Indian television. It's been a month since the show went on air and it has been making headlines ever since. So far, Bigg Boss 16 has managed to grab the eyeballs with its interesting ensemble of contestants and the ongoing twists and turns. Of late, the BB house witnessed a massive twist when Gautam Vig sacrificed the entire house's ration to become the captain of the house. However, his captaincy couldn't last long as he was fired for being ignorant about the rules of the house.
And while there have been speculations about who will become the captain of the house, it is reported that Abdu Rozik will become the new captain of the BB house. This will happen after the new captaincy task wherein the previous captains of the house - Gautam, Nimrit Ahluwalia, Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare - will be given an opportunity to decide the new captain of the house. During the task, the contestants will be seen convincing the previous contestants about why they should be the new captain. And looks like, the former contestants will decide on Abdu.
The news will undoubtedly leave Abdu's massive fan following on cloud nine. This cute singer from Tajikistan has won million of hearts with his adorable gestures and cuteness. In fact, his chemistry with Sajid Khan and Nimrit has also been the talk of the town.
Meanwhile, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta and Gautam Vig will be seen getting into a nasty fight. As Tina will try convincing Gautam to let her be the new captain, he will be seen turning deaf ear to her. This will in turn leave Shalin fuming with anger and he will get into an argument with Gautam. On the other hand, the nomination special episode has left Soundarya Sharma, Archana Gautam and Sumbul Touqeer Khan in the danger zone. It will be interesting to see who will be eliminated from the house this week.
- Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan To Get Evicted From Salman Khan’s Show? Here’s What We Know
- Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta KISSES Shalin Bhanot; Did They Make Their Relationship Official?
- Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam Was Kidnapped!!! The Contestant Reveals The Brave Tale Of Why She Joined Politics
- Bigg Boss 16 November 1 Highlights: Shalin Bhanot & Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Get Into An Ugly War Of Words
- Bigg Boss 16: Gautam Vig Fired From Captaincy; Is Soundarya Sharma The Reason?
- Bigg Boss 16: Gauahar Khan Criticises Housemates For Assassinating Soundarya Sharma’s Character: It Is Sick!
- Bigg Boss 16 October 31 Highlights: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary & Archana Gautam Get Into Nasty Fight
- Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam, Soundarya Sharma & Sumbul Touqeer Khan To Get Nominated For Elimination?
- Bigg Boss 16: Gautam Vig’s THROWBACK Pic With Salman Khan Proves He Is A True Fanboy
- Bigg Boss 16 October 30 Highlights: Bigg Boss Taunts Shalin; Sajid Continues To Be Angry At Gautam
- Sherlyn Chopra Burst Into Tears; Alleges That Juhu Police Refused To Take Her Statement Against Sajid Khan
- Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Wants To Spy On Vicky Kaushal As Ghost, Makes Katrina Blush