BB16: After Tina Datta’s Mother, Shalin Bhanot’s Father SLAMS Sumbul’s Dad For Abusing Him: It’s Unacceptable

Sumbul’s Father Upset With Shalin And Tina’s Behaviour Towards Her

It all started during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode wherein Tina claimed that Sumbul was obsessed with Shalin. Later Salman Khan was also seen schooling the Imlie actress for her obsessive behaviour and warned her that it might backfire on her soon. In fact, several celebs had also mocked Sumbul on social media for her behaviour towards Shalin.

Sumbul’s Father’s Advice To The Imlie Actress

Concerned about her daughter, Sumbul's father Touqeer Hasan Khan called her on the show and warned her about Shalin and Tina's 'dirty game'. He also asked her to stay away from them and put the duo in their place. 'Tina aur Shalin ko unki aukat dikhao national TV pe,' he added and was also seen using abusive language for them.

Shalin Bhanot’s Father Lashes Out At Sumbul’s Father

Khan's words didn't go down well with Shalin's father who lashed out at him for making offensive comments on national television. He said, 'Is this the way people speak on national television? Making unjustified offensive comments on National Television, against other participants is very very cheap! And it's more shocking that these comments and abuses were not edited out and rather shown. Sumbul is an adult, either you shouldn't have sent her on the show, and if you have, then no outside guidance should be allowed as per the format. This is unacceptable!'

Tina Datta’s Mother Slams Sumbul’s Father

Earlier, Tina Datta's mother had also shared a video expressing her disappointment towards Khan's choice of words for the actress. In the video, she said, Meri beti ko national TV pe gaaliya dena, uske papa bol rahe hai uske muu pe laat maaro, ye kaunse shabd hai. Kisne hakk diya aise bolne ke liye. Aap hote kon ho meri beti ko gaaliya dene ke liye. Agar aapki beti galat jaa rhi hai toh iska matlab aap meri beti ko gaaliya doge. Kya yehi hai maa baap ka farz? Mei chahti hu aap sabhi sochiye muje kitna bura lag rha hoga, ek maa ko jiski beti ke baare mei itna galat aur gand shabhd bola gaya ho'.

Sumbul Calls Off Her Friendship With Shalin

Meanwhile, following her father's advice, Sumbul called off her friendship with Shalin in the recent episode. She was seen expressing her disappointment towards him for not standing by her side when she needed him the most and emphasised that she will no longer stick to his side now. On the other hand, Shalin's bond with Tina continues to get stronger. It will be interesting to see if Sumbul will end up becoming Tina-Shalin's new rival in the house.