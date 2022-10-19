Bigg Boss 16: All You Want To Know About First Wild Card Contestant Hasbulla Magomedov

Bigg Boss 16, which went on air early this month, is getting more intense with every day. Arguments, tasks, mind games and a lot more, everything about Bigg Boss 16 has added to the entertainment quotient of the show. And now, it is reported that the makers of Bigg Boss 16 are planning another surprise for the audience and the contestants with the entry of the first wild card contestant. According to media reports, Abdu Rozik's rival Hasbulla Magomedov will be entering the house as the first wild card contestant.

For the uninitiated, Hasbulla Magomedov hails from the Republic of Dagestan and has been an internet sensation. He suffers from the same medical condition as Abdu as a result they look quite similar. He gained fame in 2020 after he started posting videos on social media but became a social media sensation in 2021. There have been reports about Abdu and Hasbulla's rivalry. Reportedly, Hasbulla had challenged Abdu to a fight which was later cancelled by the Sports Association of Little People of Russia. Later, Abdu and Hasbulla were seen getting into a heated argument during a press conference with Ashab Chechen Hulk Tamaev and were seen taking a jibe at each other's fame and financial status.

Although no official announcement has been made in this regard, the reports have got the fans excited about the wild card entry. If the reports turned out to be true, it will certainly be interesting to see how Abdu and Hasbulla's equation will fair inside the BB house.