Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta’s LAST ADVICE For Priyanka Choudhary Post Elimination Will Leave You Teary Eyed
It was an interesting Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 16 which was quite high on the entertainment quotient. And while there has been a massive buzz about the elimination, Ankit Gupta has finally been eliminated from the popular reality show. To note, he was nominated with Tina Datta, Sreejita De and Vikas Manaktala. Needless to say, Ankit's elimination has been a heartbreaking moment for Priyanka Choudhary. However, Ankit gave a special last advice to the Udaariyan actress before exiting the house.
