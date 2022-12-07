Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta Loses Calm On Priyanka Choudhary During Task; Angrily Shouts ‘Chup Raho’

It's been over two months ever since Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan, premiered on Colors TV and viewers are loving the twists being introduced by the makers.

Currently, many popular names including Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Sajid Khan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, and Ankit Gupta among others are seen as participants on the controversial reality show.

Recently, Ankit replaced Nimrit as the new captain beating other contenders Shalin, Priyanka, and Sumbul. In yesterday's (December 6) episode, the nominations task took place after which Tina, MC Stan, Sumbul, and Nimrit got nominated for elimination this week.

While the voting lines have opened now, the housemates will be seen performing an interesting task in tonight's (December 7) episode. According to the precap shown after last night's episode, the contestants will be battling it out to grab the next captaincy contendership. While they will try their level best to grab the opportunity, their fate will be in hands of the current captain Ankit.

Advertisement

As shown in the promo, the house will be divided into two teams of jailors and prisoners. While the exact details about the task aren't yet out, Ankit is seen losing his calm as he angrily shouts at BFF Priyanka during the task.

The video begins with Ankit stating that he might do open cheating. Later, contestants are seen falling upon each other as the prisoners' team tries to steal the key from jailors. Later, he's seen asking his co-contestants to not push each other or else he'll disqualify them.

While Nimrit takes a dig at Ankit and his group for not playing fair, he is seen angrily shouting at Priyanka towards the end as she asks him to speak up against Shiv. In reply, he angrily asks her to keep her mouth shut. He says, "Tum chup hogi tabhi toh kuch bolunga na. Toh chup raho na."

Watch the promo here:

Well, the task seems intriguing and it'll be interesting to see who will finally win it and grab the captaincy contendership.

Coming back to Priyanka and Ankit, the Udaariyaan couple has been indulging in continuous fights since last few weeks. However, they soon talk it out and solve their issues. Now, their fans have been waiting for tonight's episode to see how the actress would react to Ankit's scolding.

Keep watching this space for more updates!