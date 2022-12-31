Bigg Boss 16: Title Of Ankit Gupta's Comeback Show Revealed. Here Are Details About His Role

Bigg Boss 16 update: Ankit Gupta has been hogging all the limelight ever since he got eliminated from Salman Khan's reality show. Fans have been demanding his return as wildcard contestant as they believe that he was evicted in an 'unfair' way during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Amid rumours of his comeback, speculations are rife that the Udaariyaan actor has already bagged a new show, which will also air on Colors channel.

BIGG BOSS 16: ANKIT GUPTA'S SHOW TITLE IS...

As per the latest buzz, the makers of Ankit Gupta's new show have already finalised the title. Yes, you read that right! Gossip mills are buzzing with the rumours that Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey have decided the name for their much-awaited show, which will go on floors from next year.

The popular celebrity couple, who has produced Udaariyaan and Swaran Ghar, has named their new show Junooniyatt. Interesting name, isn't it?

Interestingly, Ankit Gupta will share screen space with his Bigg Boss 16 co-contestant Gautam Vig in Junooniyatt, which will be different than the usual run-of-the mill daily soaps that air on different GECs.

The show is expected to take a prime time slot on Colors channel in the next few months. Just like Udaariyaan, the show will also be shot in Chandigarh. The producers have not revealed the female lead, who will romance Ankit Gupta in the upcoming daily doap.

BIGG BOSS 16: ANKIT GUPTA'S ROLE DETAILS IN JUNOONIYATT

Junooniyatt will focus on the musical journey of three aspiring musicians and how they discover themselves and ultimately, fall in love. After playing the role of a simple boy Fateh in Udaariyaan, Ankit Gupta will be seen in a different avatar. He will essay the character of a musician in the upcoming drama.

Ankit has joined hands with Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey, with whom he earlier worked in Udaariyaan. The show emerged as the sleeper hit of 2021, setting the TRP charts on fire despite an early evening slot. After a slow start, the show picked up pace when Fateh and Tejo got married.

Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's sizzling chemistry grabbed several eyeballs for Udaariyaan. When the makers introduced a 15-year-leap, the fans even requested them to retain the original couple as they enjoy a significant fan following.

BIGG BOSS 16: ANKIT GUPTA TO MAKE A COMEBACK?

While gossip mills suggest that the actor will be seen as a special guest for the upcoming Family Week episodes, the makers have not made any official announcement. Ardent fans have been requesting the channel and the production house to bring Ankit as a wildcard contestant in the show.

Guess what? The fans have managed to share over 7 million tweets related to Ankit Gupta's comeback on Twitter, creating a new record. Will the Bigg Boss 16 makers listen to the fans' demand? Only time will tell.

