Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta Says Nimrit-Sajid’s Friendship Is Scripted; Priyanka Choudhary Targets Soundarya
Bigg Boss 16 has been witnessing some interesting twists in the game. After an emotional ride during the ration task, the popular reality show is gearing up for an exciting episode of Shukravaar Ka Vaar with Salman Khan. Interestingly, the housemates will be seen exposing each other during a special task in the upcoming episode which will definitely change the equations in the house. In the new episode, Salman Khan will be seen asking the housemates to name fake or scripted bonds in the house and the responses will leaves many people shocked.
It began with Archan Gautam calling Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot's bond as scripted one. Later the Uttaran actress went on to target Archana and stated that her friendship with Soundarya Sharma is fake. Interestingly, Priyanka Choudhary took her new friend Soundarya Sharma on the radar and claimed, "Soundarya ki dosti scripted chahe mere sath ya Archana ke saath". However, it was Ankit Gupta's revelation that raised the eyebrows as he took a jibe at Nimrit Ahluwalia and Sajid Khan's bond. He stated, "Nimrit and Sajid Ji's dosti is scripted not from Sajid Ji's end but from Nimrit's end. Jab Sajid Ji ne pehli baar kisi task me involve hone ki koshish ki to Nimrit bahut bhadak gyi thii. Mujhe samajh ni aaya us time pe wo respect kahan chala gya tha".
It was evident that Ankit's claims left Nimrit and Sajid shocked. We wonder if it will affect their friendship or will the duo will be seen defending each other against Ankit's claims. Meanwhile, the popular reality show is currently making the headlines for its nominations. This week Ankit Gupta, Sreejita De, Vikas Manaktale and Tina Datta have been nominated for elimination. It will be interesting to see who will be walking out of the show this weekend.
- Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary Becomes MyGlamm Face Of Season. Here's How Much She Won
- Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta Follows Tejasswi Prakash’s Footsteps, Bags NEW Show Before Grand Finale? Deets Here
- Bigg Boss 16: EX Contestant SLAMS Sreejita De For Her Comments On Tina Datta, Says 'Itna Personal...'
- Bigg Boss 16: EX Contestant Takes DIG At Sajid Khan For 'Maximum Strikes', Says 'Hadh Toh Tab Ho Gayi...'
- Bigg Boss 16: Fahmaan Khan Reveals His Top 3 Contestants; Names Priyanka Choudhary, Sumbul Touqeer and….
- Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan Breaks Down Into Tears As He Meets Riteish Deshmukh During Shukravaar Ka Vaar; WATCH
- Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary, Ankit Gupta Target Archana Gautam; Say ‘Ye Dil Ki Bilkul Achi Nahi Hai’
- Entertainment News Updates: Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus Releases, Salman Khan To School Shalin Bhanot & MC Stan
- Bigg Boss 16: Fans Say ‘Jeetegi Toh Priyanka Choudhary Hi’ As Her Father Wishes To See Her As Winner - WATCH
- Bigg Boss 16: Fans Laud Shiv Thakare For Taking Stand For Sumbul Touqeer As Sajid Khan Says She's 'Boring'
- Bigg Boss 16 | As MC Stan Wins Task, Fans Wonder Why Ankit Gupta Was Not Included In It: Uska Koi Muqabla...
- Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta REACTS To Priyanka Choudhary’s Father’s Letter; Says ‘Mummy Patt Gayi, Papa….’